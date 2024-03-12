Chargel Provides Samples of Athletic Gel Drinks Onsite at the Los Angeles Marathon Lifestyle Expo

The Los Angeles Marathon Expo Marks the Beginning of Chargel's Sampling Events Throughout the 2024 Racing Season

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel, the first-of-its-kind, delicious Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant pre-workout energy before any workout with zero caffeine, is beginning its series of onsite sampling events at the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon Lifestyle Expo. Attendees of the Expo are invited to stop by the Chargel booth for samples and more information.

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch.

Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery.

"Chargel exhibited at the 2023 Los Angeles Marathon Expo and we're excited to be back for year two," said Keita Morinaga, VP of Chargel's Business Unit. "Chargel is developed for quick intake before and/or during an endurance effort, is easy to digest, and gives that instant energy burst runners crave during long races, like marathons. Our goal is to help fuel these athletes and support them as they embark on a journey that only 1% of the population has completed."

Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens. They can be purchased online at Amazon.com and www.chargel.com in packs of six pouches, with an SRP of $20.94 or individually for $3.49 per pouch.

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and Chargel's Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

