Chargel Kicks Off with On-Site Samplings at Two California-Based Cycling Events: The Sea Otter Classic and The GranFondo San Diego

The first-of-its-kind, caffeine-free athletic gel drink will help fuel athletes & spectators alike

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel®, a first-of-its-kind, delicious Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant pre-workout energy before any workout with zero caffeine, today announced its April competitive race station lineup. Chargel will be showcasing its half drink, half snack, all delicious energy source at the 2024 Sea Otter Classic and GranFondo San Diego.

Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch.

Kicking off on April 18, in Monterey, Calif., the Sea Otter Classic is a bicycling and outdoor sports festival and is considered the world's largest cycling festival, drawing nearly 10,000 professional and amateur athletes and 74,000 fans. Chargel will be present at the 4-day event (booth P92) sampling the Gel Drink as it's designed to be consumed before and/or during endurance or high-intensity activities.

On April 21, in San Diego, Calif., SoCal Meets Italy at the GranFondo San Diego. A fusion of culture and cycling, this 100-mile race includes the "Great Western Loop," a San Diego favorite that cruises through East County's backcountry and cumulates 6,600 ft of elevation. Chargel will be present alongside the course where participants and spectators alike can experience the instant energy burst the Gel Drink provides.

"April is the month where we really see racing season hit its stride," said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. "Chargel was built for those partaking in long-distance endurance efforts as it gives athletes that pre and/or mid-race pick me up and cycling is one of the most endurance heavy sports. We love staying involved in endurance efforts of all kinds and are excited to see participants ride the Sea Otter Classic and The GranFondo San Diego courses!"

Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, natural flavors, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Chargel® Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery. Created to meet the unique needs of runners, cyclists, weekend warriors and everyone in between, Chargel® is available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Apple, and Strawberry.

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] . For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and follow Chargel's Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

