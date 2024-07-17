Chargel Announces Two On-Site Samplings at Signature California-Based Races: The San Francisco Marathon and Barracuda Championship

The first-of-its-kind, caffeine-free athletic gel drink returns to the San Francisco Marathon, while debuting at the Barracuda Championship

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel®, a first-of-its-kind, delicious Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant pre-workout energy before any workout with zero caffeine, today announced its July competitive race station lineup. Chargel will be showcasing its half drink, half snack, all delicious energy source at the 2024 San Francisco Marathon and the Barracuda Championship.

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch.

The 2024 Barracuda Championship tees off on July 18 through July 21 at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood course in Truckee, CA. Situated on 600 acres of forest and meadowland surrounded by the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course is the ideal backdrop for the Barracuda Championship. More than most courses, Old Greenwood's 18-hole course is influenced by the surrounding landscape with rolling green grass, lush trees, and beautiful water features.

On July 28, over 30,000 runners will participate in the San Francisco Marathon, taking in breathtaking views of San Francisco Bay from the Golden Gate Bridge. As an official sponsor of the San Francisco Marathon, Chargel will be providing on-course samples as runners pass through iconic parks, areas, and neighborhoods, including Fisherman's Wharf, the Marina Green, Presidio, Golden Gate Park, and the Mission District, before finishing under the Bay Bridge.

"We're particularly excited for our July race lineup as we return to one of our favorite courses, the San Francisco Marathon, and have our debut at the Barracuda Championship," said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. "From marathon running to golf, Chargel was designed for all types of athletes as its caffeine-free gel gives athletes a pre- and mid-exercise energy boost. We're eager to revisit the success of last year's San Francisco Marathon and introduce Chargel to a new audience at Truckee's Barracuda Championship!"

Designed to meet the unique needs of cyclists, runners, weekend warriors and everyone in between, Chargel Gel Drinks are ideal for convenience and fast intake before activity and includes a built-in spout for quick delivery. Chargel features an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, natural flavors, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens.

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and follow Chargel's Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

Media Contact:

Jack Bongiovi

Rachel Kay Public Relations, A FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

(212) 715-1659

SOURCE Chargel