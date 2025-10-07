Chargel Debuts at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Abbott Health & Fitness Expo Amidst October Sampling Efforts

The caffeine-free Gel Drink brand will also participate at the Xterra Wetsuits Mission Bay Tri and NICA State Championships

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel ®, a one-of-a-kind, thirst-quenching snack that delivers fast-acting energy and B vitamins, today announced its October athletic race station lineup. Chargel will debut its sampling efforts at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Abbott Health & Fitness Expo and NICA State Championships, while returning to its Southern California roots to sample its refreshing Gel Drinks at the Xterra Wetsuits Mission Bay Tri .

Chargel

For the first time, Chargel will join the festivities ahead of the iconic Bank of America Chicago Marathon, by sampling its refreshing Gel Drinks at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo (Booth 698) from October 9 to 11. Chargel plans to distribute over 6,000 Gel Drinks over the three days as marathon participants stop by to check out the latest in running footwear, apparel, nutrition and technology. On October 12, those same participants will be joined by 1.7 million spectators as they run through 29 neighborhoods and finish in Grant Park, attempting one of the world's most prestigious marathons.

On October 12, the Xterra Wetsuits Mission Bay Tri has the privilege of hosting the 2025 USAT State Championships, with the chance to earn the title of State Champion and qualify for the 2025 USA Triathlon Spring and Olympic-Distance National Championships. Chargel will partake in these festivities by providing samples at the event's Expo on October 11 and 12 and ensuring athletes and spectators are able to get their hands on these thirst-quenching snacks.

After partnering with NICA to showcase the group's August events, Chargel is furthering its support of youth cyclists by sampling its delicious Gel Drinks at the State Championships from October 17-18 in Cedar City, Utah. Chargel is caffeine-free and was designed for on-the-go consumption, making it a perfect fuel option for high school sports competitors and cycling participants at NICA.

"We're excited to debut our thirst-quenching Gel Drinks in Chicago this year knowing it's a major marathon and iconic sporting event. Participating in this expo is a testament to Chargel's growth and preference among runners," said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. "We're equally eager to get out to the Xterra Wetsuits Mission Bay Tri and NICA State Championships this month, as these range of events demonstrate Chargel's versatility as a fueling option."

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] . For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and follow Chargel's Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

Chargel is a one-of-a-kind, thirst-quenching gel drink that provides fast-acting energy and essential B vitamins, perfect for sports, adventures, and active lifestyles. Its light, crushable texture is easy on the stomach, offering satisfaction without the heaviness. The resealable pouch with a built-in spout makes it fun to drink and convenient for on-the-go enjoyment, without needing to finish it all at once. Chargel is fun to drink and delights like a treat as it quickly dissolves in the mouth, offering a digestible alternative to messy energy bars, with zero caffeine—ideal for kids, families, and individuals needing a quick, refreshing pick-me-up. Chargel is plant-based, gluten-free, free of the top nine allergens, and is made with fruit juice and natural flavors, without any artificial sweeteners or flavor. Each serving delivers 20% daily value of niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

Media Contact:

Jack Bongiovi

Rachel Kay Public Relations,

A FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

(212) 715-1659

SOURCE Chargel