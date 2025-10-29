Chargel Fuels Finish Lines from New York to Southern California with November Sampling Efforts

The Gel Drink brand revisits the TCS Marathon Expo and Bike the Coast in Southern California to wrap up 2025 sampling events

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel®, a one-of-a-kind, thirst-quenching snack that delivers fast-acting energy and B vitamins, today announced its November athletic race station lineup. Chargel will finish its 2025 sampling events by revisiting the TCS New York City Marathon Expo Presented by New Balance and Bike the Coast in Southern California.

Chargel Gel Drinks

On Nov. 2, over 50,000 runners will take on New York City's five boroughs for the TCS New York City Marathon. Leading up to race day, Chargel will be on-site at the TCS New York City Marathon Expo Presented by New Balance from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. As one of the nation's largest running expositions, the event features an extensive lineup of vendors, and partner activations. Expo visitors can stop by Chargel's booth (611) to sample the refreshing Gel Drinks and experience the energy of this iconic race weekend.

Taking place on Nov. 1, Bike the Coast invites cyclists and spectators to experience Southern California's iconic Highway 101 with scenic ocean views and festive coastal atmosphere. The event unites riders of all experience levels for a day of community and endurance. Chargel will return to the course this year, offering cyclists a chance to refuel with its convenient on-the-go Gel Drinks as they ride San Diego's picturesque coastline.

"We're thrilled to bring Chargel back to the East Coast for one of the world's most celebrated races in New York," said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. "Participating in this event allows us to connect directly with thousands of dedicated runners and showcase how Chargel supports endurance from start to finish. We're also excited to return to Southern California for Bike the Coast. Together, these events cement Chargel's position in the endurance sports community, where we first made our mark."

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and follow Chargel's Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

Chargel is a one-of-a-kind, thirst-quenching gel drink that provides fast-acting energy and essential B vitamins, perfect for sports, adventures, and active lifestyles. Its light, crushable texture is easy on the stomach, offering satisfaction without the heaviness. The resealable pouch with a built-in spout makes it fun to drink and convenient for on-the-go enjoyment, without needing to finish it all at once. Chargel is fun to drink and delights like a treat as it quickly dissolves in the mouth, offering a digestible alternative to messy energy bars, with zero caffeine—ideal for kids, families, and individuals needing a quick, refreshing pick-me-up. Chargel is plant-based, gluten-free, free of the top nine allergens, and is made with fruit juice and natural flavors, without any artificial sweeteners or flavor. Each serving delivers 20% daily value of niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

