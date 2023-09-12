Chargel Continues California Triathlon Sponsorship and Support into Fall Racing Season

The first-of-its-kind, caffeine-free athletic gel drink will deliver unexpected energy to athletes at the Pacific Coast Triathlon & Duathlon and LA Tri Series #3

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel, the caffeine-free, pocket-sized and easy-to-consume athletic gel drink, will kick off fall racing season with its onsite attendance and product sampling at the Pacific Coast Triathlon & Duathlon and LA Tri Series #3.

As the official gel sponsor for both events, competitors and attendees alike will have the opportunity to sample the first-of-its-kind athletic gel drink. Chargel will be passing out the half beverage, half snack along the course since it's designed to be consumed before and/or during endurance or high-intensity activities.

Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine.

Set at the beautiful Crystal Cove, Laguna Beach, the Pacific Coast Triathlon & Duathlon invites young and old, experienced and beginner athletes to a challenging and fun day of competition on Sept. 17. The world's largest running triathlon series, the LA Tri Series #3 takes place at Frank G. Bonelli Park in San Dimas, CA on Oct. 1 and is the final of the series this year.

Chargel will be sponsoring and conducting sampling at additional race events throughout the remainder of the year including Bike the Coast, the Berkley Half Marathon, the Catalina Island Triathlon and the Honolulu Marathon.

Unlike many energy products that rely on high levels of caffeine for energy, Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens. Its immediate energy comes from an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins—including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6—without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Available in three crushable flavors, White Grape , Apple , and Strawberry , Chargel is designed to meet the unique needs of runners, cyclists, weekend warriors and everyone in between.

Chargel can be purchased online at Amazon.com and www.chargel.com . To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] .

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and the refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com .

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel®. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel® introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

