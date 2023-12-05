Chargel Delivering Unexpected Energy Onsite At The Honolulu Marathon

Chargel Closes Out the 2023 Racing Season as the Official Gel Drink of the Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel, the first-of-its-kind, pocket sized and easy to consume athletic Gel Drink, is closing out the 2023 racing season onsite at the Honolulu Marathon. Chargel, the Official Gel of the Honolulu Marathon, will have a booth equip with mobilized ambassadors passing out the half beverage, half snack, all delicious energy source at the Hawaii Convention Center's Expo and can additionally be found alongside the course.

Chargel, the first-of-its-kind, pocket sized and easy to consume athletic Gel Drink, is closing out the 2023 racing season onsite at the Honolulu Marathon.

The Honolulu Marathon is held every December and will take place this year on Sunday, December 10th. 28,000 participants are signed up to run 26.2 miles across paradise and the course will take runners all through Honolulu, including neighborhoods like Wakiki, Dimond Head, Kahala, Hawaii Kai, and ending in Kapiolani Park. This marathon is the fourth largest race in the US and has no qualifications to enter or time limit.

All Chargel Gel Drinks are caffeine-free, plant based, gluten free, and free of the top nine allergens, offered in three crushable flavors: White Grape , Apple , and Strawberry ,. Chargel's immediate energy comes from an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins. Each serving of Chargel packs 20% of the daily value of niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6, without any caffeine, artificial sweeteners, or high fructose corn syrup. They can be purchased online at Amazon.com and www.chargel.com in packs of six pouches, with an SRP of $20.94 or individually for $3.49 per pouch. To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] .

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

Media Contact

Melissa Kanter

[email protected]

201-213-3239

SOURCE Chargel