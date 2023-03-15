Chargel Delivering Unexpected Energy Onsite At The Los Angeles Marathon Expo

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel, the first-of-its-kind, pocket sized and easy to consume athletic Gel Drink, is kicking off the 2023 racing season onsite at the Los Angeles Marathon Expo. Athletes and spectators alike can expect to find Chargel Stations set up in sampling tents with mobilized ambassadors passing out the half beverage, half snack, all delicious energy source.

The brand will be conducting additional sampling stations at events across California starting now and concluding in November such as, the Los Angeles Tri Series, Sea Otter Classic, San Francisco Marathon and more. At select events, Chargel will be available at both Chargel Stations, as well as along the course since the gel drink is best designed to be consumed before and/or during an endurance or high intensity endeavor.

All Chargel Gel Drinks are caffeine-free, plant based, gluten free, and free of the top nine allergens, offered in three crushable flavors: White Grape , Green Apple , and Strawberry . Chargel's immediate energy comes from an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins. Each serving of Chargel packs 20% of the daily value of niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6, without any caffeine, artificial sweeteners, or high fructose corn syrup. They can be purchased online at Amazon.com and www.chargel.com in packs of six pouches, with an SRP of $20.94 or individually for $3.49 per pouch. To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] .

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Green Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

