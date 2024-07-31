Chargel Gears Up for On-Site Sampling at Southern California's Tour de Big Bear

Cyclists & spectators will have the chance to sample the first-of-its-kind, caffeine-free athletic gel drink

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel®, a first-of-its-kind, delicious Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant pre-workout energy with zero caffeine, today announced it will be sampling its half drink, half snack, energy source on-course at the 2024 Tour de Big Bear.

Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch.

Kicking off on August 3 in Big Bear Lake, Calif., the Tour de Big Bear cycling event features road and gravel courses that offer varying route distances from 25 to 100 miles in length – ideal for cycling enthusiasts of every level. The routes feature beautiful mountain scenery and spectacular summer weather in the outdoor oriented community in Southern California. Chargel will be present alongside the course sampling its great tasting, crushable, Gel Drinks available in White Grape, Apple, and Strawberry.

"We're excited to be conducting on-course sampling of our Gel Drinks at a serene course like Tour de Big Bear," said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. "Chargel was created for on-the-go endurance activities, and with cycling being one of the most endurance-heavy sports, we think this is an excellent opportunity for both athletes and onlookers to sample our signature Gel Drinks."

Designed to meet the unique needs of cyclists, runners, weekend warriors and everyone in between, Chargel Gel Drinks are ideal for convenience and fast intake before activity and includes a built-in spout for quick delivery. Chargel features an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, natural flavors, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens.

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] . For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and follow Chargel's Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

