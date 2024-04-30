Chargel Fuels Runners with On-Site Sampling at The OC Marathon

Unique caffeine-free athletic gel drinks provide unexpected energy for runners

ORANGE COUNTRY, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel®, a first-of-its-kind, delicious Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant pre-workout energy with zero caffeine, today announced it will be sampling its delicious half drink, half snack energy gels along the course of the Hoag OC Marathon Running Festival.

Source: Andrew Caballes Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine.

The OC Marathon, celebrating its 20th anniversary, takes place every year during the first weekend in May. On Sunday, May 5, the race will kick off just south of Santa Barbra Drive in front of the VEA Newport Beach Marriott Resort and Spa. Runners will experience the beautiful coastal communities of Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Santa Ana throughout their 26.2 mile endeavors, crossing the finish line at the OC Fair and Event Center. Chargel will be present at the event and alongside the course sampling its great tasting, crushable, Gel Drinks available in White Grape, Apple, and Strawberry.

"The OC Marathon is one of our favorite races to attend thanks to the scenic views Orange Country, California has to offer," said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. "Chargel is a marathon runners' dream as it offers that instant pick-me-up runners so desire as they conquer each mile. Chargel is designed to be taken before or during an endurance effort, which is why we love sampling alongside the course and support runners in this great feat."

Created to meet the unique needs of runners, cyclists, weekend warriors and everyone in between, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, natural flavors, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery.

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] . For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and follow Chargel's Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook pages.T

About Chargel ®

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

Media Contact:

Jack Bongiovi

Rachel Kay Public Relations,

A FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

(212) 715-1659

SOURCE Chargel