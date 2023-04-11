Chargel Gears Up for Summer Racing Season with Sponsorships & Sampling at Key California Endurance Events this April

Sampling of the first-of-its-kind, caffeine-free athletic gel drink will be available for both athletes & spectators alike

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel, the first-of-its-kind, pocket-sized and easy-to-consume athletic gel drink, announced its April competitive race station lineup as Chargel prepares to broaden its reach within the athletic endurance community. April's Chargel Station itinerary includes the LA Tri Series #1 Spring Splash, the Sea Otter Classic and the Orange County Triathlon

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine.

The official Gel Sponsor of both the LA Tri Series and the Orange County Triathlon, Chargel will be passing out the half beverage, half snack, all delicious energy source. Chargel Gel Drinks will be available along the course since it's designed to be consumed before and/or during endurance or high-intensity activities.

In its 40th consecutive year, The LA Tri Series is the world's longest-running triathlon series and expects over 300 triathletes for the first event happening at Bonelli Park on April 16. Open to athletes from expert to beginner, the Orange County Triathlon is also hosting the 2023 USAT California State Championships, which will take place on April 30 at Lake Mission Viejo.

Chargel will also be conducting sampling stations at the Sea Otter Classic, the largest gathering of cycling and outdoor enthusiasts in North America, happening in Monterey, Calif., on April 20-23.

Unlike many energy products that rely on high levels of caffeine for energy, Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens. Its immediate energy comes from an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins—including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6—without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Available in three crushable flavors, White Grape , Green Apple , and Strawberry , Chargel is designed to meet the unique needs of runners, cyclists, weekend warriors and everyone in between.

Chargel can be purchased online at Amazon.com and www.chargel.com . To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] .

About Chargel

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

