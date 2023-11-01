Chargel Powers Up for the November Race Series with Sponsorships and Sampling at Signature California Races this Month

The first-of-its-kind, caffeine-free athletic gel drink will be available for athletes & spectators alike at Bike the Coast and the Berkeley Half Marathon

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel, the caffeine-free, pocket-sized and easy-to-consume athletic gel drink, announced its November competitive race station lineup as Chargel aims to expand its scope among the athletic community with onsite attendance and product sampling. November's Chargel Station will continue the fall racing season at Bike the Coast and the Berkeley Half Marathon.

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine.

The official Gel Sponsor for both Bike the Coast and the Berkeley Half Marathon, Chargel will be distributing the half beverage, half snack energy gel drink to competitors and attendees alike. Chargel Gel Drinks will be available along the course as the first-of-its-kind athletic gel drink is intended to be consumed before and/or during high-intensity activities.

Kicking off on Nov. 4, Bike the Coast allows riders and spectators to take in the breathtaking oceanfront views along Southern California's historic Highway 101 as the event brings together first-time riders, experienced groups, and everything in between. The Berkeley Half Marathon takes place in the heart of Berkeley on Nov. 18-19 and offers a scenic yet comfortable course for all levels with a small-town feel as the community cheers runners on.

Unlike many energy products that rely on high levels of caffeine for energy, Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens. Its immediate energy comes from an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins—including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6—without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Available in three crushable flavors, White Grape , Apple , and Strawberry , Chargel is designed to meet the unique needs of runners, cyclists, weekend warriors and everyone in between.

Chargel can be purchased online at Amazon.com and www.chargel.com . To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected].

The Berkeley Half Marathon and Bike the Coast events operate separately and are not affiliated with each other.

About Chargel

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel®. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel® introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

