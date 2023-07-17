Chargel Prepares to Fuel Up San Francisco Marathon Racers

Runners and spectators can taste the first-of-its-kind, caffeine-free athletic gel drink on course and onsite July 21 – 23

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel, the caffeine-free, pocket-sized and easy-to-consume athletic gel drink, will continue its California summer race sponsorship with its onsite attendance and product sampling at the 2023 San Francisco Marathon on July 21 – 23.

The official gel sponsor of the San Francisco Marathon, Chargel will be passing out the half beverage, half snack along the course since it's designed to be consumed before and/or during endurance or high-intensity activities. Ambassadors will also be delivering samples at designated Chargel Stations.

Chargel, the caffeine-free, pocket-sized and easy-to-consume athletic gel drink, will continue its California summer race sponsorship with its onsite attendance and product sampling at the 2023 San Francisco Marathon on July 21 – 23.

In its 46th year, the San Francisco Marathon boasts an iconic marathon course with more than 25,000 athletes expected to participate. Runners will experience close-up views of San Francisco landmarks including the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf, Chinatown and Golden Gate Park.

Chargel will be sponsoring and conducting sampling at additional race events across California throughout the remainder of the year including the OC Tri Series #2, LA Tri Series #3, Bike the Coast, the Berkley Half Marathon and more.

Unlike many energy products that rely on high levels of caffeine for energy, Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens. Its immediate energy comes from an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins—including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6—without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Available in three crushable flavors, White Grape , Green Apple , and Strawberry , Chargel is designed to meet the unique needs of runners, cyclists, weekend warriors and everyone in between.

Chargel can be purchased online at Amazon.com and www.chargel.com . To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected] .

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and the refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Green Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com .

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel®. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel® introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

Media Contact:

Aleaha Kopec

Rachel Kay Public Relations, A FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

(858) 206-8967

SOURCE Chargel