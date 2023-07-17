Chargel Prepares to Fuel Up San Francisco Marathon Racers

News provided by

Chargel

17 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Runners and spectators can taste the first-of-its-kind, caffeine-free athletic gel drink on course and onsite July 21 – 23

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel, the caffeine-free, pocket-sized and easy-to-consume athletic gel drink, will continue its California summer race sponsorship with its onsite attendance and product sampling at the 2023 San Francisco Marathon on July 21 – 23.

The official gel sponsor of the San Francisco Marathon, Chargel will be passing out the half beverage, half snack along the course since it's designed to be consumed before and/or during endurance or high-intensity activities. Ambassadors will also be delivering samples at designated Chargel Stations.

Continue Reading
Chargel, the caffeine-free, pocket-sized and easy-to-consume athletic gel drink, will continue its California summer race sponsorship with its onsite attendance and product sampling at the 2023 San Francisco Marathon on July 21 – 23.
Chargel, the caffeine-free, pocket-sized and easy-to-consume athletic gel drink, will continue its California summer race sponsorship with its onsite attendance and product sampling at the 2023 San Francisco Marathon on July 21 – 23.

In its 46th year, the San Francisco Marathon boasts an iconic marathon course with more than 25,000 athletes expected to participate. Runners will experience close-up views of San Francisco landmarks including the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf, Chinatown and Golden Gate Park.

Chargel will be sponsoring and conducting sampling at additional race events across California throughout the remainder of the year including the OC Tri Series #2, LA Tri Series #3, Bike the Coast, the Berkley Half Marathon and more.

Unlike many energy products that rely on high levels of caffeine for energy, Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens. Its immediate energy comes from an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins—including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6—without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Available in three crushable flavors, White Grape, Green Apple, and Strawberry, Chargel is designed to meet the unique needs of runners, cyclists, weekend warriors and everyone in between.

Chargel can be purchased online at Amazon.com and www.chargel.com. To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected].

About Chargel 
Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and the refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Green Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com.

About Morinaga America, Inc.
Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel®. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel® introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success. 

Media Contact:
Aleaha Kopec
Rachel Kay Public Relations, A FINN Partners Company 
[email protected]
(858) 206-8967 

SOURCE Chargel

Also from this source

Chargel Laces Up for Landmark California Races with Sponsorships & Sampling this May

Chargel Gears Up for Summer Racing Season with Sponsorships & Sampling at Key California Endurance Events this April

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.