Chargers Take Battle Court Spring Season Title

Baila con Micho Dance School earns $40,000 donation

MIAMI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chargers captured the World Jai-Alai League's Battle Court spring championship Friday night, defeating the defending Cyclones in a dramatic seventh-match tiebreaker before a record Finals crowd at the historic JAM Arena. The victory marks the franchise's third league title since 2024 and closes out the World Jai-Alai League's first competitive season at the newly reimagined jai-alai venue following its major renovation and reopening. The night concluded with a center-court check presentation, where the league awarded a $40,000 donation to the Chargers' charitable partner, the Baila con Micho Dance School.

Chargers jai-alai team capture spring 2026 title at the JAM Arena

Friday's Finals delivered one of the league's most competitive championship matchups to date, with momentum swinging throughout the night before the Chargers sealed the title in the deciding match. The Chargers are owned by Y100 radio personality Kirsten Savik, known on air as K. Marie, and the Lifestyle Miami brand. The Chargers' all-star roster featured pelotaris known courtside as Zulaika, Iturbide, Amigorena, Julen, Robin and Egi.

"This season carried incredible momentum and seeing a record Finals crowd at JAM Arena was a gratifying moment for our league," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "Friday night proved this sport still hits with real force in South Florida. A championship that came down to a nail-biting final match was the perfect way to close out our first season at JAM Arena."

The Finals also highlighted the league's growing community impact efforts. This season's participating organizations included the Baila con Micho Dance School, Debris Free Oceans, Earthbound Academy, Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Udonis Haslem Foundation and the Villagers. Since 2022, the World Jai-Alai League has contributed more than $450,000 to South Florida nonprofit organizations through its charitable partner program. The World Jai-Alai League's tenth Battle Court season begins on Sept. 9 from the JAM Arena.

About World Jai-Alai League - The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. The WJAL plays at the JAM Arena in Miami, located at 3500 N.W. 37th Ave.

SOURCE World Jai-Alai League