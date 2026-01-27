Rob Gough Acquires Fireballs Jai-Alai Team in Landmark Perpetual Jai-Alai Franchise Deal

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) announced the sale of the Fireballs professional jai-alai team to entrepreneur and investor Rob Gough, marking the first time that a professional jai-alai team has been sold in perpetuity rather than licensed on a seasonal basis.

"Selling a team in perpetuity signals where this league is headed and creates a clear pathway for sustained investment and growth," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of the World Jai-Alai League.

Entrepreneur Rob Gough

The transaction represents a significant milestone for the business of jai-alai, transitioning team ownership from short-term licenses to long-term franchise holdings, similar to established professional sports models, and offers a chance to develop brand equity tied to teams, venues, and local communities.

Gough is widely recognized for identifying emerging investment trends and scaling culturally significant assets. His portfolio spans private companies, media, and institutional-grade collectibles, including record-setting acquisitions that helped establish sports memorabilia as a credible alternative asset class. His involvement brings long-term capital, strategic vision, and global visibility to the WJAL.

"This is not just a team purchase, it is a platform," said Gough. "Jai-alai has elite athletes, a historic legacy, and a live product that translates exceptionally well to modern audiences. Owning a team outright allows us to build long-term brand equity, innovate the fan experience, and elevate the sport's cultural relevance."

The Fireballs compete as one of six Battle Court teams, part of the WJAL's broader strategy to modernize jai-alai through enhanced fan experiences, diversified revenue streams and increased alignment with sports-business best practices. This announcement comes weeks before the World Jai-Alai League kicks off play for its 2026 Spring Season from the newly renovated JAM Arena.

The JAM Arena at the former Miami Jai-Alai facility has undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation and rebranding project designed for a new era and a modern consumer. The 1,500-seat arena will feature state-of-the-art audience amenities including VIP courtside seating and family-friendly sports challenge activations designed to create an immersive fan experience. To learn more, visit: www.jamarena.com

About World Jai-Alai League

The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. The WJAL plays at the JAM Arena in Miami, located at 3500 N.W. 37th Ave. www.jaialaiworld.com

About Rob Gough

Rob Gough is an American entrepreneur, actor, producer, and investor. After surviving bone cancer as a young adult, he launched a series of successful ventures, including the scaling and exit of a portfolio of digital platforms to a Silicon Valley public company in 2014. Widely recognized as a pioneer in the ultra-high-end sports memorabilia market, Gough made international headlines with his record-setting $5.2 million purchase of a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card and continues to invest at the forefront of sports, media, and technology.

