JAM Arena Debuts as World Jai-Alai League Launches Ninth Season Feb. 13

Comedian Whitney Cummings headlines opening night

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) will kick off a fresh chapter for the sport of professional jai-alai when it opens its ninth competitive Battle Court season Friday, Feb. 13, debuting play at the newly renovated and rebranded JAM Arena. Opening night begins at 7 p.m., followed by a headline performance from comedian Whitney Cummings at 10 p.m., setting the tone for a season that blends thrilling live action jai-alai with top-tier live entertainment.

Whitney Cummings - The Big Baby tour

The JAM Arena at the former Miami Jai-Alai facility at 3500 NW 37th Ave. in Miami – has undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation and rebranding project designed for a new era and a modern consumer. The 1,500-seat arena will feature state-of-the-art audience amenities including VIP courtside seating and family-friendly sports challenge activations designed to create an immersive fan experience.

"We're ready to kick off a new chapter for the sport of jai-alai, a sport that is iconically Miami and introduce it to a new generation of fans," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "Pairing the world's fastest ball sport with nationally-recognized entertainers like Whitney Cummings sets the tone for an updated sports and entertainment experience."

Cummings, one of comedy's most recognizable voices, headlines opening night as part of the Big Baby tour. A comedian, actor, writer, producer and director, she is the creator and star of NBC's "Whitney" and the co-creator and co-writer of the Emmy-nominated CBS series "2 Broke Girls." She is also the host of the popular podcast "Good For You" and released her sixth stand-up special, "Mouthy, in November 2023. Tickets for Whitney Cummings' limited-engagement performance are available at www.jamarena.com.

The World Jai-Alai League's Winter Battle Court season runs through May 8 and features high-intensity matchups, elite international athletes and a continued focus on community impact. Since 2022, the league has contributed more than $400,000 to South Florida nonprofits through its charitable partnerships.

Live jai-alai matches are open to the public on Fridays at the JAM Arena. Matches stream live on ESPN3 and are available for legal wagering in Florida via the Hard Rock Bet app, as well as nationally through DraftKings, FanDuel and ESPN Bet.

About World Jai-Alai League

The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami, located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

