Charity Navigator Assesses Nonprofits' Leadership & Adaptability

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator , the world's largest evaluator of nonprofits, has announced the release of the Leadership & Adaptability beacon, within its Encompass Rating System . Scores are issued based on submitted data from nonprofit organizations, detailing investments in leadership, external mobilization efforts, and stories of adaptation.

"Over the past year, nonprofits have been severely challenged. For many, strength of leadership and the ability to adapt to the unique circumstances was the only way to survive," says Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Leadership & Adaptability beacon helps donors find and support nonprofits that are forward-looking, strategic, and resilient."

Charity Navigator will be hosting a free webinar on August 11 to share more information on the Leadership & Adaptability beacon. Nonprofit leaders interested in earning Leadership & Adaptability beacons can submit information through the Nonprofit Portal at charitynavigator.org/portal .

