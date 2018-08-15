Charla Aldous Named the 2019 Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs 'Lawyer of the Year'

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous \ Walker LLP founding attorney Charla Aldous has spent her career fighting for injured victims who were harmed or wronged by the actions of someone else. Over her 30+ year career, she has tried over 250 jury trials to a verdict, and has tried a wide variety catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases representing victims of medical negligence, defective products, or the gross negligence of profit-driven corporations who fail to put safety first.

We are proud to announce that Charla has been named the 2019 Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs 'Lawyer of the Year' in recognition of her decades of success as well as her recent work representing clients in court and at the negotiation table. This is the sixth time she has been named the 'Lawyer of the Year', and the fourth year in a row she has earned this prestigious honor. She was previously named the 'Lawyer of the Year' for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in 2009 and 2017, and was named the 'Lawyer of the Year' for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs in 2013, 2016, and 2018.

Along with her decades-long track record of success in the courtroom, Aldous spends much of her time working with the legal community in Texas and across the United States as through her service as an Executive Committee member of the Dallas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates, and as a member of the International Society of Barristers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. Aldous is also a proud member of the distinguished Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only group of 100 of the nation's top plaintiff lawyers.

Aldous \ Walker LLP is a national trial law firm based out of Dallas, TX, and has successfully taken hundreds of cases to court over the past 30+ years, securing over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements. The firm believes in fighting for results that help clients, as well as others, live better and safer lives. Along with countless victories, Aldous has been listed as one of The Best Lawyers in America® since 2003.

To contact Aldous \ Walker LLP, call us at (214) 307-6307, or visit our website at http://www.aldouslaw.com/.

SOURCE Aldous \ Walker LLP

Related Links

http://www.aldouslaw.com

