Charla Aldous Named to D Magazine's 2018 Best Lawyers in Dallas List

Honorees are selected through peer-review voting, with the final selections determined by an independent panel of distinguished attorneys who work with editors at the publication.

"I'm passionate about every client I represent and have always fought to help people of all backgrounds, especially those considered to be the underdog," said Ms. Aldous. "I'm deeply honored and humbled to once again be recognized by my peers."

Ms. Aldous has tried nearly 200 cases in her distinguished career, with a record that has earned her admission to the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only organization limited to the top100 plaintiff trial lawyers in the U.S. She is one of only six active members from Texas and was just the fourth woman admitted.

She has regularly won some of the largest verdicts in Texas and has earned national recognition for her trial skills by The National Law Journal and Benchmark Litigation. She was named Personal Injury Trial Lawyer of the Year in Dallas for 2017 by The Best Lawyers in America. To learn more about Ms. Aldous, visit http://aldouslaw.com/meet-our-team/charla-aldous/ .

Aldous\Walker LLP represents clients in general civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death lawsuits. More information about the firm can be found at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

