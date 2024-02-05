Charles Conner III Tapped to Lead Government Affairs for MedStar Health

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles R. Conner III has joined MedStar Health as the new vice president of Government Affairs. In this critical role, Conner will lead the Government Affairs team with a focus on advancing MedStar Health's mission by enhancing the organization's presence and voice at the state and local level in Maryland and the District of Columbia, and with the federal administration, departments, and regulatory agencies. He will also play a key part in MedStar Health's relationships with industry, business, and community organizations. 

Continue Reading
Charles R. Conner III, vice president of Government Affairs at MedStar Health.
Conner comes to MedStar Health from the law firm Venable LLP where he was a member of the state and local government practice. Before his work at Venable, Conner served in several significant roles including as director of Government Affairs for Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, deputy state director for United States Senator Christopher Van Hollen, chief of staff to Maryland Delegate Luke Clippinger, and executive director of the Maryland Democratic Party. 

Conner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion from Davidson College, a Master of Divinity degree from Duke University, and a Juris Doctor degree from the Charleston School of Law.

"Chuck is smart, thoughtful, humble and engaging," said Kenneth A. Samet, president, and CEO of MedStar Health. "I'm sure he will be a terrific addition to our organization, and I'm so pleased to welcome him to the MedStar team."

Conner will also serve as a member of the MedStar Health Leadership Team.

