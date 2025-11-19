MedStar Health Partners to Restore Wetlands on MedStar Harbor Hospital Campus

The project is part of the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative (MBRI), the restoration arm of the Reimagine Middle Branch Plan adopted by the City of Baltimore in 2023. The initiative seeks to reconnect South Baltimore communities with a cleaner, greener waterfront and to one another. Developed in 2019 through a partnership between the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership (SBGP), GreenVest, LLC, and MedStar Harbor Hospital's Green & Wellness Team, the project was made possible through MedStar Harbor's land access and collaboration to secure funding and approvals, helping launch this early phase of the MBRI.

This project, expected to be completed by the end of 2026, represents a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and community well-being. Restoring wetlands strengthen coastal resilience while supporting a healthier ecosystem and increased waterfront greenspace for generations to come.

"MedStar Harbor Hospital has always been a proud neighbor in South Baltimore, and this project is an investment in our community's health and future," said Jill Donaldson, president of MedStar Harbor Hospital and senior vice president of MedStar Health. "We're very excited to see this project underway. It means restoring the wetlands that once thrived along this shoreline, reducing the floods that have plagued South Baltimore, and improving the quality of water that flows into the Chesapeake Bay. It's creating a living landscape for our patients, their families, our associates, and the community."

"MedStar Harbor Hospital has been an incredible partner in advancing the vision of a healthier, more resilient South Baltimore," said Brad Rogers, executive director of the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership. "Their leadership made it possible to launch the ambitious campaign to restore over 50 acres of wetlands in the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River. It's a great example of local institutions stepping up for the environment and their neighbors."

The MedStar Harbor Hospital Wetlands Project involves restoring wetlands and other habitat features using stone, sand, wood, and native vegetation. Work will occur Monday through Friday during regular business hours. While some construction noise and truck deliveries are expected, there will be no major traffic impacts. The parking lot south of the hospital and a short section of the adjoining trail will be temporarily closed during construction.

Before this effort began, wetlands had largely disappeared from this portion of the river. Their return will re-establish critical habitat for fish, birds, and native plants while improving stormwater management and coastal resilience.

"The Reimagine Middle Branch plan is about creating a stronger, more connected waterfront for all of Baltimore," said Brian Gray, director of clinical engineering at MedStar Harbor, and the hospital's sustainability officer. "Projects like this one at MedStar Harbor Hospital show how environmental restoration and community well-being can go hand in hand."

Design for MedStar Harbor Hospital Wetlands was made possible with funding from Baltimore County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency in partnership with Maryland Department of Emergency Management, and through a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, with support from AT&T and NOAA. Construction of this site is made possible by funding from the Maryland Department of the Environment in partnership with Baltimore City Department of Public Works, Baltimore County, and Maryland's Whole Watershed Act and Fund.

Click HERE for aerial drone video of the wetlands project underway.

For more information about Reimagine Middle Branch and the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative, go to https://www.reimaginemb.com/.

