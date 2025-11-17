MedStar Washington Hospital Center Surpasses 500th HeartMate 3 LVAD Implant, Leading the Nation in Cardiac Innovation

Lifesaving therapy offers hope for patients with advanced heart failure,

serving as a bridge to heart transplantation or long-term therapy.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Washington Hospital Center has reached a major milestone in cardiac care by completing more than 500 HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) implantations. This cutting-edge mechanical heart pump provides lifesaving support for patients with advanced heart failure. With this achievement, MedStar Washington joins an elite group of just four programs nationwide to reach this historic benchmark.

"LVADs have revolutionized the way we treat patients with heart failure," said Keki Balsara, MD. Cardiac surgeon Keki Balsara and his surgical team perform an LVAD implantation in the operating room.

To commemorate the occasion, patients Dion Lucas, Cartrell Carter, and Jason York—whose lives were saved by the HeartMate 3 LVAD—joined surgeons and staff for a celebration. Each had faced end-stage heart failure and received the device, which helps circulate oxygen-rich blood throughout the body when the heart can no longer do so effectively.

"LVADs have revolutionized the way we treat patients with heart failure," said Keki Balsara, MD, surgical director of Heart Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. "This milestone reflects our team's commitment to providing innovative, compassionate care to patients facing life-threatening heart conditions. The HeartMate 3 LVAD has given hundreds of individuals a second chance at life, allowing them to regain strength, spend more time with loved ones, and in many cases, become eligible for heart transplantation. It's a testament to how far we've come in advancing heart failure treatment."

LVADs are critical for patients whose hearts are too weak to pump blood effectively and who no longer respond to medication. These devices can serve as a bridge to heart transplantation or as a long-term treatment option, often making the difference between life and death.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center has long been a leader in LVAD innovation. In 2021, the hospital celebrated its 300th implant and played a key role in national LVAD research, including the MOMENTUM 3 clinical trial and its post-pivotal Continuous Access Protocol (CAP), which helped establish HeartMate 3 as the most widely used LVAD in the country.

Today, MedStar Washington implants more than 60 HeartMate 3 LVADs annually and has successfully implanted more than 1,000 ventricular assist devices to date.

"Being one of the highest-volume centers nationwide means our patients benefit from better survival rates and faster recovery. Our specialized care team has the experience to handle even the toughest challenges, giving every patient the best chance to heal quickly and return to living life to the fullest," Dr. Balsara added.

In 1988, MedStar Washington Hospital Center was among the first four hospitals worldwide to implant this groundbreaking mechanical circulatory support device, underscoring its decades-long leadership in advanced heart failure care.

