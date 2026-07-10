Charles N. Internicola Named to 1851 Franchise's "Top 25 Franchise Lawyers You Should Know in 2026"

Recognition adds to a record that includes The Internicola Law Firm's ranking as the #1 Franchise Law Firm in the U.S. by Entrepreneur Magazine (2025) and Chambers USA recognition — as the firm continues to focus on one thing: helping emerging franchisors build franchise systems the right way.

RED BANK, N.J., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles N. Internicola, Esq., founder of The Internicola Law Firm, P.C., has been named to 1851 Franchise's "Top 25 Franchise Lawyers You Should Know in 2026," the publication's annual roundup of the attorneys shaping the future of franchising. In its accompanying interview, 1851 Franchise highlighted Internicola's work advising emerging franchisors across home services, hospitality, education, and wellness — and an approach built on helping brands scale responsibly through FDD design, compliance, and strategic risk management.

Charles Internicola

The recognition adds to a growing record of independent validation for the firm's singular focus: representing emerging franchisors. The Internicola Law Firm was ranked the #1 Franchise Law Firm in the U.S. by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2025, is recognized by Chambers USA, and has helped more than 350 franchise brands nationwide build, launch, and grow franchise systems — from first-location founders to national franchise brands.

"Franchise law isn't just legal work — it's growth architecture," said Charles N. Internicola, Esq. "Our focus has always been emerging franchisors, and our measure of success has never been how many franchises a client sells — it's whether their franchisees succeed. Structure beats speed: when the foundation is built right, franchise sales, franchisee performance, and brand value all follow. And honestly, part of the job is telling a founder when they're not ready to franchise yet."

The Internicola Law Firm developed The 7-Step Franchise Roadmap™, the franchise development framework used to take founders from readiness evaluation through FDD issuance, trademark protection, state registrations, and franchise launch — typically within 90 to 120 days, on a fixed-fee basis. The firm's educational resources on franchising, including the Ultimate Guide to Franchising Your Business and its franchise readiness assessment, are used by founders nationwide evaluating whether — and how — to franchise their businesses.

The full 1851 Franchise lawyers to know list and Charles Internicola's profile are available at 1851franchise.com.

About The Internicola Law Firm, P.C.

The Internicola Law Firm, P.C. is a national boutique franchise law firm building the legal infrastructure behind scalable franchise brands. Founded by Charles N. Internicola, Esq., the firm represents emerging franchisors across the United States — helping founders franchise their businesses, protect their brands, and build franchise systems focused on franchisee success and long-term growth. The firm has served more than 350 franchise brands nationwide, was ranked the #1 Franchise Law Firm in the U.S. by Entrepreneur Magazine (2025), and is recognized by Chambers USA. Learn more at franchiselawsolutions.com or call (800) 976-4904.

SOURCE The Internicola Law Firm