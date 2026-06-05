The Internicola Law Firm Recognized by Chambers USA Among Nation's Leading Franchise Law Firms

National franchise law firm earns Chambers USA ranking as it continues building the legal infrastructure behind scalable franchise brands.

RED BANK, N.J., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internicola Law Firm, P.C., a national franchise law firm representing more than 350 franchise brands across the United States, has earned its first ranking in the prestigious Chambers USA Guide. The firm was recognized at Band 5 in the Franchising category, placing Internicola among a select group of franchise law firms recognized nationally by Chambers USA.

Chambers quote

Widely regarded as the gold standard for evaluating law firms and attorneys worldwide, Chambers USA rankings are based on extensive independent research conducted throughout the year. Rankings are determined through in-depth interviews with clients, industry professionals, and peers, as well as evaluations of legal ability, client service, commercial awareness, professional conduct, and industry reputation.

The ranking recognizes the firm's growing role as a trusted advisor to franchise brands across all stages of growth, helping founders and franchise leadership teams build the legal, compliance, and operational infrastructure required to launch, scale, and support franchise systems nationwide. The recognition also reinforces Internicola's position as a nationally recognized boutique franchise law practice serving franchise brands across the United States.

"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it is based on the experiences of clients, industry participants, and peers who have seen our work firsthand," said Charles N. Internicola, Founder and Managing Partner of The Internicola Law Firm. "Our mission has always been to help entrepreneurs and franchise brands create valuable franchise systems. We're grateful for the trust our clients place in us and proud to support the legal, compliance, and growth infrastructure behind some of franchising's most exciting brands."

Since 2012, The Internicola Law Firm has focused exclusively on franchising. The firm helps entrepreneurs and franchise leadership teams franchise their business, protect their brands, maintain compliance, and navigate the legal and operational complexity that comes with franchise growth. Through fixed-fee legal programs, ongoing Franchise Growth Counsel®, and the proprietary FranIQ® compliance platform, the firm supports franchise brands from initial launch through nationwide expansion.

The Chambers USA recognition follows the firm's designation as the #1 Franchise Law Firm in the United States in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2025 Top Franchise Suppliers ranking. Together, these recognitions reinforce the firm's national reputation as a trusted legal and strategic advisor to franchise brands and underscore its commitment to helping founders build scalable franchise companies designed for long-term growth.

View The Internicola Law Firm's Chambers USA Profile

Learn more about The Internicola Law Firm's National Legal Services for Franchisors

About The Internicola Law Firm, P.C.

The Internicola Law Firm is a national franchise law firm building the legal infrastructure behind scalable franchise brands. Representing more than 350 franchise systems across the United States, the firm helps entrepreneurs and franchise leadership teams franchise their business, maintain compliance, protect their brands, and navigate franchise growth.

Through fixed-fee legal programs, Franchise Growth Counsel®, and the proprietary FranIQ® compliance platform, the firm delivers legal, compliance, and operational support for franchise brands at every stage of development—from initial launch through nationwide expansion.

Learn more at www.franchiselawsolutions.com.

SOURCE The Internicola Law Firm