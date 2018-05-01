Charles Schneider Joins Mazars USA as National Tax Practice Leader

Mazars USA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Victor Wahba, said, "Charles's extensive track record of effective leadership, in the US and internationally, makes us confident that he will be a significant asset as head of the Mazars USA Tax Practice, contributing to the firm's strategic plan as we continue expanding both nationally and globally."

Charles spent the majority of his career with a Big 4 firm and, more recently, with a large regional firm. He has held various national and regional leadership roles, including as Managing Partner of a Global Business Transformation practice in the UK. He has extensive experience in domestic and international tax and business planning, working with large multinational corporations, as well as middle market businesses across various industries.

Charles noted, "I am excited to join Mazars during this time of exceptional growth and transition. I am confident our teams can leverage our experience to continue the firm's expansion, both domestically and internationally. Ongoing development of our integrated global platform will help position Mazars to better serve our clients both locally and around the world."

Charles is a CPA in Connecticut and holds a BBA in Accounting from Western Connecticut State University.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic US geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 20,000 professionals in 86 countries.

At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

