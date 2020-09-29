Charles Taylor Investment Management Selects Bloomberg to Streamline Investment Workflow

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that Charles Taylor Investment Management (CTIM), the fund management business of Charles Taylor plc, a professional services and technology solutions provider to the global insurance market, has adopted its Asset & Investment Manager (AIM) and PORT Enterprise solutions.

AIM will serve as the firm's order management system, providing data consistency, execution and efficient end-to-end workflows. In addition, PORT Enterprise, Bloomberg's advanced Portfolio and Risk Analytics solution, will deliver market-leading risk and attribution models, and detailed portfolio analytics. PORT Enterprise also includes full valuation scenario analysis through a flexible and automated reporting solution to support CTIM's portfolio management and assets and liabilities management workflow needs across a range of asset classes.

Anthony King, Chief Operating Officer at Charles Taylor Investment Management, stated, "Our work with Bloomberg has shown the firm's ability to address the rapidly evolving business environment that asset managers are facing, and the need for new tools to stay ahead of the curve. By implementing AIM and PORT Enterprise into our investment process, we are able to adapt to the changing active management environment to better serve our clients."

"We are focused on providing clients like CTIM with solutions to streamline their investment processes," said Ian Peckett, Global Head of Buy-Side Solutions at Bloomberg. "Delivering an integrated offering enables us to support our Buy-Side clients throughout the investment process with the tools to make well-informed decisions while benefitting from highly efficient workflows."

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions, which include AIM, PORT and PORT Enterprise are used by some of the largest asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and government agencies. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order management system (OMS), used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms in over 90 countries to manage more than $17 trillion in assets, and PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that provides investors with the tools to implement optimal investment portfolio strategies. PORT Enterprise is a premier solution that also delivers enhanced reporting capabilities that are powered by advanced risk models. PORT and PORT Enterprise are used by 93 of the top 100 asset managers and has 47,000 active users globally.

Charles Taylor Investment Management has been managing assets on behalf of insurance companies and mutuals since 1994. The team of investment professionals has an average of 26 years investment experience.

Among other clients, CTIM manages a multi-asset class and multi-currency mandate on behalf of The Standard Club a P&I mutual insurance association providing P&I cover to its shipowner members.

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

