Charleston most expensive US destination for accommodation this spring, survey by Cheaphotels.org reveals

Charleston, S.C., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic port city of Charleston in South Carolina is the most expensive destination in America for accommodation this spring, a new survey has shown.



The survey by Cheaphotels.org compared hotel rates this May in popular destinations across the country. Only properties rated 3 stars or more and situated near to a beach or city/town center were included in the survey's findings.



In Charleston, guests will have to pay an average of $358 per night for the cheapest double room. Meanwhile, two Hawaiian resort towns, Lahaina and Wailea, emerged as the second and third priciest destinations, with average rates of $338 and $312, respectively.



At $294 per night, Anna Maria Island was shown to be Florida's most expensive destination, placing it 5th overall. Napa and neighboring Calistoga came out as the priciest destinations in California, with average rates of $290 and $284, respectively.



When placed against rates in spring 2022, prices appear to have come down this year. In Charleston, for example, guests last spring had to dig deep for $374 for the cheapest room – $16 more than this year. What's more, in some destinations, rates have plummeted even further.



Indeed, overall average hotel rates in the 20 priciest spring destinations have dropped 11% this year, according to the survey. This suggests that demand for hotel stays has also shrunk compared with spring 2022, when accommodation rates across the board surged following the dramatically reduced economic activity of 2020 and 2021 resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.



The table below shows the 10 priciest destinations for accommodation in the US this spring. The prices displayed alongside each destination reflect the average rate for the most affordable available double room for the period spanning May 1-31 2023.



1. Charleston (South Carolina) $358

2. Lahaina (Hawaii) $338

3. Kihei (Hawaii) $312

4. Wailea (Hawaii) $301

5. Anna Maria Island (Florida) $294

6. Napa (California) $290

7. Calistoga (California) $284

8. Boston (Massachusetts) $282

9. Sedona (Arizona) $276

10. Poipu (Hawaii) $275



For the survey's full results, go to:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/spring23.html



For last year's results, please check out:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/spring22.html

