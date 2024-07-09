Michigan: Ann Arbor priciest summer destination in the Midwest, survey reveals

DETROIT, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vibrant university town of Ann Arbor in Michigan is the most expensive summer destination in the Midwestern region of the United States for accommodation this summer, a survey by Cheaphotels.org has revealed.

The survey compared the price of accommodation across the 12 Midwestern states during July and August 2024. For each destination, the average price for the most affordable available double room was recorded, with only well-located hotels or inns rated at least 3 stars considered.

With an average rate of $287 per night for the cheapest room, Ann Arbor emerged top of the rankings. The podium is completed by Saint Joseph and South Haven, both situated close to the shores of Lake Michigan, with average rates of $274 and $256, respectively.

Indeed, Michigan is well represented across the higher echelons of the survey, with 6 out of the 10 priciest destinations located in the state in the Upper Midwest. As well as Ann Arbor, Saint Joseph and South Haven, the other three Michigan destinations are Traverse City, Petoskey and Marquette.

Duluth in Minnesota is the most expensive destination outside of Michigan, ranking 4th priciest with an average rate of $234 per night. In Ohio, the town of Put-in-Bay, situated off the shores of Lake Erie on South Bass Island, came out as the most expensive.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations for accommodation in the Midwest this summer. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for the period July 1 to August 31, 2024.

Ann Arbor, MI $287 Saint Joseph, MI $274 South Haven, MI $256 Duluth, MN $234 Traverse City, MI $233 Marquette, MI $222 Put-in-Bay, OH $216 Petoskey, MI $216 Lake Geneva, WI $214 Chicago, IL $210

