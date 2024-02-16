Colorado: Aspen 2nd priciest President's Day destination in the US, survey reveals

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado ski resort town of Aspen is the second most expensive destination in the US for overnight stays on President's Day weekend this year, according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org.

The survey compared hotel rates in destinations across America for February 16-19 – the dates for this year's Presidents Day weekend. Only well-located hotels rated at least 3 stars were considered for the survey.

In Aspen, situated in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, travelers will have to spend $674 per night for the most affordable double room, the survey shows. The only destination with a higher minimum rate is Wailea, a luxury resort town on the island of Maui in Hawaii, where guests will have to pay at least $687 per night.

Breckenridge and Vail, two other Colorado ski destinations, rank third and fourth most expensive with average rates of $654 and $622, respectively. Avon, the gateway to the Beaver Creek ski resort, emerged as the sixth priciest, just behind Florida's Fort Myers Beach.

According to the survey, hotel rates in the 20 priciest destinations are up by around 15% for President's Day weekend compared to regular rates during the month of February. The biggest rate increases are recorded in Avon (+42%), Wailea (+39%) and Breckenridge (+32%).

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in the United States for this year's Presidents Day weekend. The prices shown reflect the daily rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for February 16-19, 2024.

1. Wailea (Hawaii) $687
2. Aspen (Colorado) $674
3. Breckenridge (Colorado) $654
4. Vail (Colorado) $622
5. Fort Myers Beach (Florida) $557
6. Avon (Colorado) $539
7. Sarasota (Florida) $521
8. Sanibel Island (Florida) $517
9. Key West (Florida)  $499
10. Poipu (Hawaii) $485

