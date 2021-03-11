Charlie Health Launches Virtual Group Therapy Program in Arizona

PHOENIX, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, a virtual intensive outpatient (IOP) provider of mental health and substance use treatment for teens and young adults, today announced its expansion of services to Arizona. Charlie Health's announcement marks a new, accessible group-based treatment option for youth in Arizona.

By partnering with key community members, hospitals, insurance companies, schools, and local therapists, Charlie Health provides treatment for clients who require more than weekly individual therapy or who are transitioning back to home and school after residential or hospital-based treatment.

"With a dramatic rise in mental health concerns among youth in our communities, Charlie Health is offering its support at a critical moment," said Andrew Swartz, Director of Clinical Outreach. "Our virtual platform allows struggling youth the ability to receive support, feel connected, and find their smile from the comfort and safety of their homes."

Charlie Health has provided Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho youth with unprecedented access to intensive therapy, and is now partnering with behavioral health leaders in Arizona to provide similar access for youth.

The mental health crisis is urgent for youth in Arizona—the second leading cause of death for adolescents and young adults is suicide. Accessible mental health services are critical for youth populations now more than ever. Of Arizona high school students surveyed, 11% reported suicide attempts and 36% reported feeling so sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks that they stopped usual activities, according to Youth Risk Behavioral Surveillance System data.

"Providing youth with access to a continuum of mental health care services, whether they are stepping down from 24/7 care or in need of a higher level of care, is essential in achieving sustainable healing," said Charlie Health's Clinical Director, NaKeya Ashe, LCSW. "Clinical excellence is our top priority—we're excited to continue to grow our team of licensed clinicians and provide our community with comprehensive, quality services."

Rather than group clients together based on localized access to treatment centers, Charlie Health customizes treatment plans and carefully matches clients in groups of peers with similar needs. Charlie Health leverages comprehensive, evidence-based treatment programs from expert, licensed clinicians to allow healing from the comfort of clients' homes.

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health provides personalized, video-based treatments for teens and young adults struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. Through providing quality, accessible behavioral health support, Charlie Health hopes to remind the Arizona community that recovery is possible. To learn more, visit www.charliehealth.com.

Contact: Andrew Swartz, [email protected]

(480) 843-1757

SOURCE Charlie Health

Related Links

https://www.charliehealth.com/

