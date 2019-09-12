Charlie Vogt, CEO Of ATX Networks, Joins Black Dragon Capital As Advisor

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of Broadband Access and Media Distribution provider ATX Networks and former leader of Imagine Communications and GENBAND, has joined private equity firm Black Dragon Capital as an advisor, Black Dragon founder and CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. announced.

Vogt will help guide the development of Black Dragon's digital media technology portfolio companies and advise the firm on technology investment opportunities. Black Dragon Capital is a minority-led private investment firm that focuses on growth investments in industries disrupted by digitization.

A lifelong entrepreneur, Vogt has spent the past two decades building and leading organizations through high growth and rapid change in challenging and competitive environments. Vogt's current company, ATX Networks, is a technology leader with more than 7 million media access products deployed, connecting smart devices to intelligence networks for cable, satellite, telecom, wireless and broadcast service providers. ATX solutions deliver 2,500 terabytes of mission-critical content every second of every day.

Said Hernandez, "The success of our portfolio companies depends on smart insights into where our industries are headed and our ability to manage the companies hands-on to get them where they need to go. Charlie Vogt brings to our advisory board a distinguished history of successfully building, transforming, and growing media technology companies. He is exactly the kind of leader who can help Black Dragon and our portfolio companies meet similar challenges. It's been a privilege to get to know Charlie over the years and witness his impact on culture and accountability. We're extremely excited to have him join the Black Dragon team."

As the CEO of Imagine Communications, Vogt led a large-scale restructuring effort, creating a new brand and strategic direction, integrating four market-leading technology acquisitions and implementing a disruptive vision and growth strategy towards a software-defined virtualized cloud video network architecture. Prior to Imagine Communications, Vogt served as CEO of GENBAND, an Internet Protocol (IP) networking and software solutions provider; during his eight-year tenure, the company acquired and integrated 10 companies, expanded its operations to more than 50 countries and secured 80 percent of the world's largest service providers as customers. Over that period the company grew at a compounded annual rate of 110 percent and increased operational earnings nine-fold. In 2012, The Wall Street Journal ranked GENBAND as the number-one private-equity backed company in the U.S., topping a list of 5900 companies. The company merged with Sonus in 2017 to form Ribbon Communications.

"Black Dragon has a track record of success for building high growth, market-leading companies in the media technology space," said Vogt. "I have been impressed with the firm's proprietary growth formulas, their commitment to diversity and their hands-on approach. I look forward to working with Louis and his core team, and with the entrepreneurs and leaders who form Black Dragon's advisory group."

"Charlie Vogt exemplifies the qualities we look for in our leaders and advisors," said Black Dragon Capital Partner Tim Greenfield. "And his approach parallels ours, as defined by the Black Dragon Playbook™, which defines the precise steps required to create market-leading companies. Charlie has the proven ability to identify opportunities, take the right operational steps to seize them and to transform companies and their culture. He will be a motivational and highly valued member of the Black Dragon advisory team."

