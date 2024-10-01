Charlotte Magazine Names Flexential a Winner of the Charlotte Metro Area Top Workplaces 2024 Award

Regional honor shows Flexential's commitment to North Carolina tech community and positive employee culture

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Charlotte Top Workplaces.

This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

Flexential's North Carolina headquarters has served as a hub for innovation and growth for more than 20 years. This honor underlines Flexential's commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive workplace where employees are empowered to make significant contributions to North Carolina's thriving technology community.

Beyond its business endeavors, Flexential is dedicated to being a responsible and active community member. Supporting local charitable organizations like Classroom Central, Roof Above, the local YMCA as well as being a sponsoring member of NC Tech Association reflect our commitment to social responsibility, focusing on skill-building, supporting rural economic development, and empowering women in technology throughout the state.

This recognition marks Flexential's second annual win in Charlotte and fifth award across the Top Workplaces franchises. Earlier this year, Flexential also won the State of Colorado Top Workplaces 2024 Award by the Denver Post for fostering inclusion and innovation in the Denver community. Back-to-back recognitions in two major innovation hubs emphasizes Flexential's technology leadership across the U.S.

"It's a privilege to be recognized as a Charlotte Top Workplaces winner for the second consecutive year," said Chris Downie, CEO of Flexential. "Our success is driven by the strength of our team—dedicated individuals who power our innovation and community impact. This award reflects the inclusive, supportive environment we've built, where employees are empowered to make meaningful contributions to North Carolina's thriving tech community."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

