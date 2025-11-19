Lowest-latency connectivity to Asia-Pacific now available through company's Hillsboro data center campus

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has enabled connectivity to the Bifrost Cable System , the first subsea cable system to directly link Singapore to North America's West Coast.

Flexential Expands Transpacific Reach as Bifrost Cable System Enters Service

Bifrost, one of the highest-capacity cables across the Pacific Ocean, achieved ready-for-service status last month and is designed to carry up to 260 terabits per second (Tbps) of data transmission over more than 12,500 miles. It terminates at Flexential's data center campus in Hillsboro, Oregon, which offers the lowest-latency handoff to the cable system as it houses Bifrost's submarine line terminal equipment (SLTE) and interconnection infrastructure.

As data volumes grow and AI workloads push underlying architecture to its limits, enterprises are seeking higher-capacity and lower-latency ways to move data across continents. New subsea cable systems like Bifrost contribute to that progress by increasing bandwidth, improving reliability, and expanding access in regions like Asia-Pacific, where digital investment continues to rise.

"Our customers are building applications that serve users in Manila and Singapore the same way they do in Miami and Seattle," said Ryan Mallory, CEO at Flexential. "They need enough bandwidth to move massive datasets and enough compute to process them. Bifrost extends direct access to those markets through our infrastructure, which is built to support the workloads they're running now and the ones they're planning next."

Bifrost connects Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Mexico, and the United States, with one landing point in Grover Beach, California, and another in Winema, Oregon, that's connected via terrestrial fiber to Flexential's Hillsboro 2 data center . The cable system offers round-trip latency of just under 165 milliseconds between Singapore and the United States — up to 10 milliseconds faster than many existing transpacific routes — and it has a landing point in Guam for cross-connectivity with other cable systems to Japan and Australia.

That connection reinforces Flexential's Hillsboro campus's role as the " Network Access Point of the Northwest ." It is now a termination point for three subsea cable systems, including the Hawaiki connection to Australia and New Zealand and the New Cross Pacific (NCP) link to China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The facility offers direct connectivity to more than 300 on-net carriers available through Flexential's network, along with access to leading cloud providers and carrier hotels.

Flexential recently acquired property for what will become its sixth data center in Hillsboro to meet growing demand for purpose-built AI infrastructure and next-generation data centers in the "Silicon Forest" region. It has also launched the Flexential Marketplace, which expands the reach of the FlexAnywhere® Platform by giving customers a central hub to explore ecosystem partners and connectivity options that include subsea cable systems like Bifrost.

By supporting access to these routes, Flexential reinforces its position as a hub for international enterprise connectivity. Learn more about Flexential's interconnection capabilities by visiting www.flexential.com .

