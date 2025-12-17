HR executive brings three decades of experience building high-performance cultures at global technology companies

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has appointed Marilyn Tyfting as Chief People Officer. Tyfting will lead Flexential's global HR strategy, including talent acquisition, leadership development, employee engagement, and organizational culture. She will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Ryan Mallory .

Flexential Names Marilyn Tyfting Chief People Officer

Tyfting joins Flexential from TELUS Digital, where she served as SVP and Chief Corporate Officer for more than 10 years. In that role, she oversaw HR strategy for a global workforce that expanded from approximately 5,000 to more than 80,000 employees and supported a significant business transformation that included several mergers and acquisitions and an IPO. Tyfting was twice recognized among Canada's Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network during that period. Before joining TELUS in 2007, she spent nearly 10 years in progressive HR leadership roles at Rogers Communications, ultimately serving as Vice President of Human Resources.

"Marilyn has spent her career building environments where people can do their best work," Mallory said. "She has a track record of sustained success at complex, global organizations where culture and execution go hand in hand. As we continue to grow, we need someone who understands that great companies are built by great people. Marilyn is that person."

Flexential operates more than 40 data centers across 18 markets and has experienced significant growth over the past year, driven by demand for AI infrastructure, high-density colocation, and hybrid IT solutions. The company has raised approximately $1 billion in capital from GI Partners, GI Data Infrastructure, Hamilton Lane, and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners to support continued expansion.

Tyfting's appointment reflects Flexential's commitment to maintaining a people-centered culture as it scales operations and adds capacity to meet accelerating demand for data center infrastructure.

"Great infrastructure starts with great people, and Flexential has built something special," Tyfting said. "It's a company where technical expertise meets a genuine commitment to doing right by customers and team members. My immediate focus is on building efficient, innovative people operations and tools that help employees and leaders succeed, along with talent programs that support agility, growth, and Flexential's position as an employer of choice."

Tyfting holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resources and Labour Relations from the University of British Columbia.

For more information on Flexential's secure infrastructure and flexible IT solutions, visit www.flexential.com .

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® platform anchors our services in 40+ data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100Gbps+ private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com .

Media Contact

Forrest Cronin

Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

Christian Rizzo

Gregory for Flexential

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexential