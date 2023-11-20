Charlotte Observer Names Flexential a Winner of the Charlotte Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award

Flexential

20 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The honor recognizes Flexential's commitment to a culture of growth and empowerment; strong dedication to the North Carolina technology community

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces.

The Top Workplaces 2023 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

The Charlotte Observer Top Work Places 2023

Flexential is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive workplace, where employees are empowered to make significant contributions. Our North Carolina headquarters has served as a hub for innovation and growth for more than 20 years and takes great pride in showcasing North Carolina's thriving technology community and business-friendly environment.

Beyond our business endeavors, Flexential is dedicated to being a responsible and active community member. Initiatives like the "Be the Light Tour" and sponsorship of the local YMCA C2 Obstacle Trail Run reflect our commitment to social responsibility, focusing on skill-building, supporting rural economic development, and empowering women in technology throughout the state.

Earlier this year, Flexential was also named a finalist for the North Carolina Tech Awards, North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).

"We are honored to receive the Top Workplaces 2023 award, a testament to our commitment to creating an engaging and supportive environment for our employees." said Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential. "At Flexential, we believe that our strength lies in our people, who are the driving force behind our innovative solutions and community initiatives. This accolade is not just a recognition of our workplace culture, but also reflects our dedication to fostering a community where everyone can thrive, innovate, and contribute to North Carolina's dynamic technology landscape."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Flexential
Flexential empowers the nation's most complex businesses on their journey to Hybrid IT by offering flexible and tailored solutions comprised of colocation, connectivity, cloud, data protection and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Flexential Contact 
Forrest Cronin 
PR & Social Media Manager 
[email protected]

