"Charm of Jiangsu" Appears at Sino-French Gastronomy Carnival

PARIS, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of May 4, the "Sino-French Gastronomy Carnival" began along the Seine River in Paris, France. This carnival was supported by the Chinese Embassy in France and the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry and is one of the highlights of the 2024 Sino-French exquisite cultural exchange activities. It featured French and Chinese culinary displays, culinary cultural exchanges, and artistic performances, and was attended by over 70 important guests from the cultural and culinary fields of both China and France. The "Charm of Jiangsu" food culture exchange exhibition, brought by the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, impressed the locals.

Guests appreciate the Chinese tea performance.

Jiangsu Province is home to a rich historical legacy, and its unique culinary culture has become a significant representation of Chinese culture on the international stage. In 2019 and 2021, UNESCO recognized Yangzhou and Huai'an as Cities of gastronomy. Additionally, UNESCO put "Chinese Traditional Tea-making Techniques and Related Customs", which includes Suzhou Biluochun Tea, Nanjing Yuhua Tea, and Yangzhou Fuchun Tea Snacks Production Techniques, on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022.

At the event, the French guests were greatly impressed by Jiangsu's Biluochun green tea. They appreciated its rich aroma, deep cultural significance, and the exquisite traditional tea-making techniques used to produce it. The Jiangsu-style tea snacks provided by the Overseas Practice Base of Yangzhou University's School of Tourism and Culinary Arts also offered the guests a delightful combination of flavors. Additionally, the micro-documentary series "Jiangsu Culture" highlighted Huaiyang Cuisine, while the tea-themed travel guide "Jiangsu Glimpses" showcased Jiangsu's culinary and tea culture through a diverse range of visual images and multiple languages.

Jiangsu is a well-known tea region and a center of tea culture in China. In recent years, it has organized various events to promote tea globally. These events include themed promotions such as "Tea and the World" and "Tea and the World: Elegant Gathering in Jiangsu". This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism plans to continue using food and culture as bridges to promote cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between two countries. It will also continue to showcase the charm of Jiangsu globally.

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism