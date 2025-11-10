Charming Animal Characters Teach About Jesus In A Fresh Way

Xulon Press presents an original children's story.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Carol Colson invites families to share Beneath His Wings: Miracle On Easter Island ($29.99, paperback, 9798868523717; $39.99, hard cover, 9798868523724; $6.99, e-book, 9798868523731).

Hubert is a curious young bird and just loves life. He doesn't know what to do when he gets trapped in a cave, but Timothy the goose steps up and risks his own life to save his friend.

Beneath His Wings - Miracle on Easter Island

"I wanted a different idea to use to teach about Jesus and give parents a different approach with a story kids will love," said Colson.

Carol Colson lives in Idaho, where she finds inspiration for her books. She loves connecting with wildlife, camping, and enjoying the great outdoors of Idaho. Colson's primary goal in her work is to blend truth and fiction, bringing more reality to her characters and influencing readers' reactions. Her book, Bloodline: The Legend of WindWalker, was nominated for the Eric Hoffer Literature Award in 2023. Colson's family includes a son and two granddaughters, and an additional two daughters and ten grandchildren through her marriage.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Beneath His Wings: Miracle On Easter Wings is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

