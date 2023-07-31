Charney Companies Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary

Fully-Integrated NYC Real Estate Firm Specializes in Development, Construction, Brokerage and Property Management

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Charney, the Founder and Principal of Charney Companies, along with COO Justin Pelsinger and VP of Sales & Marketing Andrew Steiker-Epstein, joyfully announce the ten-year anniversary of the founding of the fully-integrated real estate firm. Since its inception in 2013, Charney Companies has made its mark with a focus on developing, constructing, owning, and operating first-class residential and commercial real estate in the New York City Metropolitan area. In recent years, brokerage was added to the services that Charney Companies provides, fully rounding out the firm's real estate capabilities.

"When I set out to start the company ten years ago, I strived to create a different kind of real estate company. One that celebrated uniqueness through unity and stressed transparency in all facets of the development cycle," said Charney.

Charney's first project, The Jackson, won design and architectural awards upon its completion and sold out quickly. With that success, Sam Charney began to expand and grow Charney Companies into what it is today. "I couldn't be more proud today of what we have built and more importantly the people who have come along for the ride," he added.

Other completed projects include The Green House and The Dime, a hugely successful rental building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

"Over the past decade, our company has become a driving force in New York City's commercial and residential market," said Pelsinger. "As we commemorate this milestone, we proudly reflect on ten years of empowering clients within our property management, brokerage, and development disciplines. We are eager to continue this in our next chapter."

Charney has consistently created new comps in multiple neighborhoods, with all projects renting or selling at 25% above the market price per square foot. Charney developments are also known for their exceptional designs, with all of them incorporating art, a personal passion for Sam Charney. Featured artists include Tom Fruin, Swoon, Jen Lewin, and Faile.

In addition to renting and selling residences in Brooklyn and Queens, Charney brokerage is a niche agency offering expertise to clients in financial analysis, data analytics, renovations, design, financing, and the latest market trends.

"As the lead of the brokerage division, it has been incredible to see the team grow and evolve into what it is today," said Steiker-Epstein. "I'm proud of our team's proven success with buyers, sellers, third party developers, and landlords, in addition to our in-house sales and rentals."

With two million square feet and 2,000 apartments now in development, the next decade is poised to be a momentous one as well. Upcoming projects include a 53-story residential and commercial tower in Long Island City located at 45-03 23rd Street, and a large undertaking in Gowanus encompassing three properties, 300 Nevins Street, 251 Douglass Street, and 585 Union Street. In total, the Gowanus developments will bring 1,138 new units to the neighborhood, ground-floor retail opportunities, and a beautiful 450-foot stretch of the Gowanus Public Access Area designed by James Corner Field Operations.

About Charney Companies:
Founded in 2013, Charney Companies is a fully integrated real estate development, construction, and management firm with a focus on developing, owning, and operating first-class residential and commercial real estate in the New York City Metro area. From ground-up construction to adaptive reuse and value-add repositioning, Charney plays an integral role in all aspects of the development process and leverages the expertise and experience of their principals to deliver superior products to the marketplace and best-in-class returns for their investors. Charney owns, operates, and is under construction on two million square feet throughout Brooklyn and Queens, and has won awards and accommodations from municipal organizations and media outlets for their work over the last 5 years. For more information, visit: https://charneycompanies.com/.

