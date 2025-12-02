Charter to Participate in UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Christopher Winfrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, New York on Monday, December 8, 2025. Mr. Winfrey's remarks are scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on Charter's investor relations website, ir.charter.com. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company with services available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.