Charter Announces Leadership Changes

STAMFORD, Conn., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced leadership changes as it positions itself for future growth.

Charter Chief Financial Officer Chris Winfrey will expand his areas of oversight to include the company's large enterprise business, branded Spectrum Enterprise, and the advertising business, branded Spectrum Reach. Charter Executive Vice President and President of Spectrum Enterprise Phil Meeks and Charter Executive Vice President and President of Spectrum Reach David Kline will report to Winfrey beginning July 1. As planned, Phil Meeks will retire in January 2020. Winfrey will continue to report to Charter Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge.

Charter Chief Product Officer Rich DiGeronimo will add Technology Officer to his title as he will oversee Engineering and IT, in addition to his current leadership of Charter's growing Product Team beginning July 1. DiGeronimo will continue to report to Charter President and COO John Bickham. Executive Vice President of IT and Engineering Jim Blackley will continue to report to Rutledge and assist on the transition until his planned retirement in 2020.

Cliff Hagan, Senior Vice President of Shared Services, Customer Operations, will be promoted to Executive Vice President, Customer Operations, succeeding Kathleen Mayo, who will retire in August.

"These changes demonstrate the depth of leadership at Charter and positions the company for continued success," Rutledge said. "Chris, Rich and Cliff are proven leaders whose contributions have been significant to the current success at Charter. Their skill, passion, and commitment to excellence should continue to serve the company well into the future."

"I also want to thank Phil, Jim and Kip for their countless contributions to Charter over the years," added Rutledge. "With his leadership and understanding of the telecommunications industry, Phil has built the enterprise business to the success it is today; Jim has been the driving force behind the design, development, and introduction of technologies that have transformed our platforms, the industry and advanced this company; and Kip's innovative vision and commitment to a company-wide focus on the customer has been key to developing a well-trained and properly equipped service operation dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. They are true industry icons whose leadership, knowledge and operational expertise were key components behind the success and growth experienced at Charter. They will be missed and we wish them great retirements."

Winfrey is a 20-year cable industry veteran who joined Charter as Chief Financial Officer in 2010 and is responsible for Charter's accounting, financial planning and analysis, procurement, real estate, tax and treasury functions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, capital structure activities and investor relations. Prior to joining Charter, Winfrey served as Chief Financial Officer at Unitymedia GmbH, Germany's second-largest cable operator, and as Managing Director for Unitymedia's cable operations, broadcasting and satellite entities. Earlier in his career, Winfrey held various leadership positions at Cablecom, GmbH; NTL Incorporated and Communications Equity Associates. In 2015 he received The Internet & Television Association's (NCTA) Vanguard Award for Young Leadership. He received a B.S. in accounting and an MBA from the University of Florida.

DiGeronimo joined Charter in 2008 as Vice President of Product Management, was promoted to Senior Vice President, Product and Strategy, in 2011, and to Executive Vice President in 2015. He currently leads Charter's product strategy, design, development, accessibility, intelligence and management teams, as well as the business development organization. DiGeronimo joined Charter from Level 3 Communications, where he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Cable Markets Group. He also held leadership roles in product management and corporate finance during his over eight years at Level 3. He started his career at Bear Stearns where he focused on technology investment banking. In 2015, he was named Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Rocky Mountain Mentor of the Year and serves as Event Co-Chair of Adaptive Spirit, the primary fundraiser for the United States Paralympics Ski and Snowboard Teams. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan, where he graduated with High Distinction.

Hagan, a U.S. Navy veteran with extensive experience in technology and operations, joined Charter in 2015 as Vice President, Business Integration, providing strategic leadership for the company's merger with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks. He was promoted to Group Vice President, Technical Operations Support, in 2017 and later to Senior Vice President of Shared Services for Customer Operations in 2018. Prior to joining Charter, Hagan served as Senior Vice President, Enterprise IT, for Cablevision. He also held multiple leadership positions at GE Aerospace and in the U.S. Navy. Hagan received a B.S. in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

