Charter Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

STAMFORD, Conn., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second quarter total residential and small and medium business ("SMB") Internet customers decreased by 149,000. As of June 30, 2024, Charter served a total of 30.4 million residential and SMB Internet customers.

Second quarter total residential and SMB mobile lines increased by 557,000. As of June 30, 2024, Charter served a total of 8.8 million mobile lines.

As of June 30, 2024 , Charter had a total of 31.8 million residential and SMB customer relationships, excluding mobile-only relationships.

, Charter had a total of 31.8 million residential and SMB customer relationships, excluding mobile-only relationships. Second quarter revenue of $13.7 billion grew by 0.2% year-over-year, driven by residential mobile service revenue growth of 36.9% and residential Internet revenue growth of 1.3%.

grew by 0.2% year-over-year, driven by residential mobile service revenue growth of 36.9% and residential Internet revenue growth of 1.3%. Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.2 billion in the second quarter.

in the second quarter. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $5.7 billion grew by 2.6% year-over-year.

of grew by 2.6% year-over-year. Second quarter capital expenditures totaled $2.9 billion and included $1.1 billion of line extensions.

and included of line extensions. Second quarter net cash flows from operating activities totaled $3.9 billion , compared to $3.3 billion in the prior year.

, compared to in the prior year. Second quarter free cash flow 1 of $1.3 billion increased from $668 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA, a more favorable change in working capital and lower cash taxes due to timing.

of increased from in the prior year, primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA, a more favorable change in working capital and lower cash taxes due to timing. During the second quarter, Charter purchased 1.5 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for $404 million .

"We are executing well on several transformational initiatives, growing EBITDA through efficiencies, and improving our service and sales capabilities," said Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter. "We remain fully focused on driving customer growth, with a unique, high quality product set that continues to evolve, creating long term value for shareholders."

1. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information" section and are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the addendum of this news release.

Key Operating Results



Approximate as of







June 30, 2024 (c)

June 30, 2023 (c)

Y/Y Change Footprint











Estimated Passings (d)

57,774

56,209

2.8 %













Customer Relationships (e)











Residential

29,615

30,009

(1.3) % SMB

2,222

2,219

0.2 % Total Customer Relationships

31,837

32,228

(1.2) %













Residential

(182)

13

(195) SMB

3

4

(1) Total Customer Relationships Quarterly Net Additions

(179)

17

(196)













Total Customer Relationship Penetration of Estimated Passings (f)

55.1 %

57.3 %

(2.2) ppts













Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (g)

$ 120.77

$ 120.25

0.4 % Monthly SMB Revenue per SMB Customer (h)

$ 165.28

$ 164.56

0.4 %













Residential Customer Relationships Penetration











One Product Penetration (i)

47.7 %

46.0 %

1.7 ppts Two Product Penetration (i)

33.2 %

33.0 %

0.2 ppts Three or More Product Penetration (i)

19.2 %

20.9 %

(1.7) ppts













% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships

57.1 %

53.1 %

4.0 ppts













Internet











Residential

28,318

28,549

(0.8) % SMB

2,049

2,037

0.6 % Total Internet Customers

30,367

30,586

(0.7) %













Residential

(154)

70

(224) SMB

5

7

(2) Total Internet Quarterly Net Additions

(149)

77

(226)













Video











Residential

12,718

14,071

(9.6) % SMB

591

635

(6.9) % Total Video Customers

13,309

14,706

(9.5) %













Residential

(393)

(189)

(204) SMB

(15)

(11)

(4) Total Video Quarterly Net Additions

(408)

(200)

(208)













Voice











Residential

6,170

7,248

(14.9) % SMB

1,276

1,294

(1.4) % Total Voice Customers

7,446

8,542

(12.8) %













Residential

(268)

(225)

(43) SMB

(12)

4

(16) Total Voice Quarterly Net Additions

(280)

(221)

(59)













Mobile Lines (j)











Residential

8,531

6,410

33.1 % SMB

278

216

28.7 % Total Mobile Lines

8,809

6,626

32.9 %













Residential

539

628

(89) SMB

18

20

(2) Total Mobile Lines Quarterly Net Additions

557

648

(91)













Enterprise (k)











Enterprise Primary Service Units ("PSUs")

312

294

6.1 % Enterprise Quarterly Net Additions

4

6

(2)



In thousands, except per customer and penetration data. See footnotes to unaudited summary of operating statistics on page 7 of the addendum of this news release. The footnotes contain important disclosures regarding the definitions used for these operating statistics. All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

As of June 30, 2024, Charter had 29.6 million residential customer relationships, excluding mobile-only relationships.

Second quarter residential Internet customers decreased by 154,000, largely driven by the end of the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP") subsidies in the second quarter, compared to an increase of 70,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Spectrum Internet® delivers the fastest Internet speeds1 in the nation. Charter is evolving its connectivity network at a lower cost than its competitors to offer symmetrical and multi-gigabit Internet speeds across its entire footprint. Charter's Advanced WiFi, a managed WiFi service that provides customers an optimized home network while providing greater control of connected devices with enhanced security and privacy is available to all Spectrum Internet customers.

Residential video customers decreased by 393,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a decline of 189,000 in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2024, Charter had 12.7 million residential video customers.

During the second quarter of 2024, residential wireline voice customers declined by 268,000, compared to a decline of 225,000 in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2024, Charter had 6.2 million residential wireline voice customers.

During the second quarter of 2024, Charter added 539,000 residential mobile lines, compared to growth of 628,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Spectrum MobileTM is available to all new and existing Spectrum Internet customers and offers the fastest overall speeds,2 with plans that include 5G access, do not require contracts and include taxes and fees in the price. Spectrum Mobile is central to Charter's converged network strategy to provide consumers a differentiated connectivity experience with highly competitive, simple data plans and pricing.

In April, Charter launched Anytime Upgrade, which is now included in the Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus data plan at no extra cost, and allows new and existing customers to upgrade their phones whenever they want, as many times as they want, eliminating the traditional wait times and condition requirements associated with phone upgrades. In May, Charter launched a phone balance buyout program, making it easier for customers to switch and save money. When a customer switches to Spectrum Mobile from another provider and purchases at least three lines with at least one ported line, Charter will pay off their existing phone balance on ported lines up to $2,500 while also enabling potential savings of hundreds of dollars annually on their mobile bills.

Second quarter 2024 monthly residential revenue per residential customer totaled $120.77, and increased by 0.4% compared to the prior year period, given promotional rate step-ups, rate adjustments and the growth of Spectrum Mobile, partly offset by a lower mix of video customer relationships, a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base and retention offers extended to customers that previously received an ACP subsidy.

SMB customer relationships increased by 3,000 in the second quarter of 2024, while second quarter 2023 SMB customer relationships grew by 4,000. Enterprise PSUs grew by 4,000 in the second quarter of 2024 versus 6,000 added in the second quarter of 2023.

Charter continues to work with federal, state and local governments to bring Spectrum Internet to unserved and underserved communities. During the second quarter of 2024, Charter activated 89,000 subsidized rural passings. Within Charter's subsidized rural footprint, total residential and SMB customer relationships increased by 36,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

1. Based on Broadband Download Speed nationally in Opensignal USA: Fixed Broadband Experience Report – National View, May 2024. Based on Opensignal independent analysis of mean download speed. © 2024 Opensignal Limited. 2. Based on Charter's analysis of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for overall mobile WiFi and Cellular performance for 1Q24 in Charter's footprint.

Second Quarter Financial Results (in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

% Change Revenues:









Internet $ 5,806

$ 5,733

1.3 % Video 3,867

4,188

(7.7) % Voice 350

365

(4.2) % Mobile service 737

539

36.9 % Residential revenue 10,760

10,825

(0.6) % Small and medium business 1,101

1,094

0.6 % Enterprise 721

690

4.5 % Commercial revenue 1,822

1,784

2.1 % Advertising sales 397

384

3.3 % Other 706

666

6.0 % Total Revenues $ 13,685

$ 13,659

0.2 %











Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,231

$ 1,223

0.5 % Net income attributable to Charter shareholders margin 9.0 %

9.0 %















Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 5,665

$ 5,522

2.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.4 %

40.4 %















Capital Expenditures $ 2,853

$ 2,834

0.7 %











Net cash flows from operating activities $ 3,853

$ 3,311

16.4 % Free cash flow1 $ 1,296

$ 668

94.0 %



All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

1. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information" section and are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the addendum of this news release.

Revenues

Second quarter revenue increased by 0.2% year-over-year to $13.7 billion, driven by growth in residential mobile service, residential Internet, enterprise and other revenues, partly offset by lower residential video revenue.

Residential revenue totaled $10.8 billion in the second quarter, a decrease of 0.6% year-over-year.

Internet revenue grew by 1.3% year-over-year to $5.8 billion, driven by promotional rate step-ups and rate adjustments, partly offset by lower bundled revenue allocation and retention offers extended to customers that previously received an ACP subsidy.

Video revenue totaled $3.9 billion in the second quarter, a decrease of 7.7% compared to the prior year period, driven by a decline in video customers during the last year and a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base, partly offset by promotional rate step-ups and video rate adjustments that pass through programmer rate increases.

Voice revenue decreased by 4.2% year-over-year to $350 million, driven by a decline in wireline voice customers over the last twelve months, partly offset by voice rate adjustments.

Second quarter mobile service revenue totaled $737 million, an increase of 36.9% year-over-year, driven by mobile line growth and higher bundled revenue allocation.

Commercial revenue increased by 2.1% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, driven by enterprise and SMB revenue growth of 4.5% and 0.6% year-over-year, respectively. The year-over-year increase in second quarter 2024 SMB revenue was driven by higher monthly SMB revenue per SMB customer, primarily due to rate adjustments, and customer relationship growth. Enterprise revenue excluding wholesale increased by 5.9% year-over-year, mostly reflecting PSU growth.

Second quarter advertising sales revenue of $397 million increased by 3.3% compared to the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher political revenue. Excluding political revenue in both periods, advertising sales revenue decreased by 2.2% year-over-year due to a more challenged advertising market, partly offset by higher advanced advertising revenue.

Other revenue totaled $706 million in the second quarter, an increase of 6.0% compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by higher mobile device sales.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Second quarter programming costs decreased by $268 million, or 9.8% as compared to the second quarter of 2023, reflecting fewer video customers and a higher mix of lower cost packages within Charter's video customer base, partly offset by contractual programming rate increases and renewals.

Other costs of revenue increased by $171 million, or 12.6% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher mobile service direct costs and mobile device sales.

Costs to service customers decreased by $88 million, or 4.2% year-over-year, primarily due to lower labor costs and lower bad debt expense.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $17 million, or 1.9% year-over-year, primarily due to higher marketing costs.

Other expenses increased by $51 million, or 4.7% as compared to the second quarter of 2023, mostly driven by an insurance expense benefit in the year-ago quarter.

Net Income Attributable to Charter Shareholders

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, with higher Adjusted EBITDA mostly offset by higher other operating expense primarily due to restructuring and severance costs and net amounts of litigation settlements.

Net income per basic common share attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $8.58 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $8.15 during the same period last year. The increase was primarily the result of the factors described above in addition to a 4.5% decrease in basic weighted average common shares outstanding versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 billion grew by 2.6% year-over-year, reflecting growth in revenue of 0.2% and a decrease in operating expenses of 1.4%.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $2.9 billion in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $19 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Line extensions capital expenditures totaled $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2024, driven by Charter's subsidized rural construction initiative and continued network expansion across residential and commercial greenfield and market fill-in opportunities. Second quarter capital expenditures excluding line extensions totaled $1.7 billion, a decrease of $18 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Charter now expects full year 2024 capital expenditures to total approximately $12.0 billion, a decrease from Charter's previously expected range of between $12.2 billion and $12.4 billion. The decrease reflects lower Internet and video customer net additions, including the impact of the end of the ACP, which drives lower CPE and capitalized installation costs. Charter continues to expect line extensions capital expenditures of approximately $4.5 billion and network evolution spend of approximately $1.6 billion, compared to $4.0 billion and $0.9 billion, respectively, in 2023. The actual amount of capital expenditures in 2024 will depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the pace of Charter's network evolution and expansion initiatives, supply chain timing and growth rates in Charter's residential and commercial businesses.

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

During the second quarter of 2024, net cash flows from operating activities totaled $3.9 billion, compared to $3.3 billion in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase in net cash flows from operating activities was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA, lower cash taxes due to timing and a more favorable change in working capital.

Free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $1.3 billion, an increase of $628 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in free cash flow was primarily driven by an increase in net cash flows from operating activities and a more favorable change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures.

Liquidity & Financing

As of June 30, 2024, total principal amount of debt was $96.5 billion and Charter's credit facilities provided approximately $4.1 billion of additional liquidity in excess of Charter's $602 million cash position.

In May 2024, Charter Communications Operating, LLC ("Charter Operating") and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. jointly issued $1.5 billion of 6.100% senior secured notes due June 2029 at a price of 99.944% of the aggregate principal amount and $1.5 billion of 6.550% senior secured notes due June 2034 at a price of 99.755% of the aggregate principal amount. The net proceeds were used to fund a concurrent tender offer to repurchase $2.7 billion in aggregate principal amount of Charter Operating's 4.908% senior secured notes due July 2025, to prepay Charter Operating's outstanding Term B-1 Loan and to pay related fees and expenses.

In June 2024, a bankruptcy remote special purpose vehicle and consolidated subsidiary of the Company, CCO EIP Financing, LLC, (the "SPV Borrower") entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility to finance the purchase of equipment installment plan receivables ("EIP Receivables") with a number of financial institutions (the "EIP Financing Facility"). Borrowings under the EIP Financing Facility are secured by the EIP Receivables transferred to the SPV Borrower, future collections on such EIP Receivables, and related assets consisting primarily of restricted cash.

The revolving credit facility under the EIP Financing Facility bears interest on the outstanding borrowings based on lenders' cost of funds plus an applicable margin and was 6.46% as of June 30, 2024. The EIP Financing Facility has a final maturity date of June 20, 2028, comprised of a one-year revolving loan period, subject to annual renewal, and if not renewed, cash flows on EIP Receivables are applied to amortize the loan which may occur over a period of up to three years. SPV Borrower may borrow up to $1.25 billion under the EIP Financing Facility. As of June 30, 2024, the carrying value of the EIP Financing Facility was $873 million and is included in the Company's consolidated balance sheets.

Share Repurchases

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, Charter purchased 1.5 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units for $404 million.

Webcast

Charter will host a webcast on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) related to the contents of this release.

The webcast can be accessed live via the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com . Participants should go to the webcast link no later than 10 minutes prior to the start time to register. The webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com two hours after completion of the webcast.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and footnotes contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, which will be posted on the "Results & SEC Filings" section of the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com , when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A slide presentation to accompany the conference call and a trending schedule containing historical customer and financial data will also be available in the "Results & SEC Filings" section.

Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. These terms, as defined by Charter, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the Addendum to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Charter shareholders plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other income (expenses), net and other operating (income) expenses, net, such as special charges and (gain) loss on sale or retirement of assets. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company's businesses as well as other non-cash or special items, and is unaffected by the Company's capital structure or investment activities. However, this measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the cash cost of financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, less capital expenditures and changes in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures.

Management and Charter's board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to assess Charter's performance and its ability to service its debt, fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the leverage ratio calculation under the Company's credit facilities or outstanding notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the facilities and notes (all such documents have been previously filed with the SEC). For the purpose of calculating compliance with leverage covenants, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, excluding certain expenses paid by its operating subsidiaries to other Charter entities. The Company's debt covenants refer to these expenses as management fees, which were $366 million and $335 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $737 million and $709 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this communication may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases," "grow," "focused on" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this communication are set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K, and in other reports or documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, and include, but are not limited to:

our ability to sustain and grow revenues and cash flow from operations by offering Internet, video, voice, mobile, advertising and other services to residential and commercial customers, to adequately meet the customer experience demands in our service areas and to maintain and grow our customer base, particularly in the face of increasingly aggressive competition, the need for innovation and the related capital expenditures;

the impact of competition from other market participants, including but not limited to incumbent telephone companies, direct broadcast satellite ("DBS") operators, wireless broadband and telephone providers, digital subscriber line ("DSL") providers, fiber to the home providers and providers of video content over broadband Internet connections;

general business conditions, unemployment levels and the level of activity in the housing sector and economic uncertainty or downturn;

our ability to obtain programming at reasonable prices or to raise prices to offset, in whole or in part, the effects of higher programming costs (including retransmission consents and distribution requirements);

our ability to develop and deploy new products and technologies including consumer services and service platforms;

any events that disrupt our networks, information systems or properties and impair our operating activities or our reputation;

the effects of governmental regulation on our business including subsidies to consumers, subsidies and incentives for competitors, costs, disruptions and possible limitations on operating flexibility related to, and our ability to comply with, regulatory conditions applicable to us;

the ability to hire and retain key personnel;

our ability to procure necessary services and equipment from our vendors in a timely manner and at reasonable costs including in connection with our network evolution and rural construction initiatives;

the availability and access, in general, of funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and necessary capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) free cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital or credit markets; and

our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and credit facilities, any violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our other obligations under cross-default provisions.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We are under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,231

$ 1,223

$ 2,337

$ 2,244 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 192

190

366

352 Interest expense, net 1,328

1,298

2,644

2,563 Income tax expense 427

444

873

818 Depreciation and amortization 2,170

2,172

4,360

4,378 Stock compensation expense 153

168

367

376 Other, net 164

27

215

141 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 5,665

$ 5,522

$ 11,162

$ 10,872















Net cash flows from operating activities $ 3,853

$ 3,311

$ 7,065

$ 6,634 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,853)

(2,834)

(5,644)

(5,298) Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures 296

191

233

(4) Free cash flow (a) $ 1,296

$ 668

$ 1,654

$ 1,332

The above schedule is presented in order to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Section 401(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

UNAUDITED ALTERNATIVE PRESENTATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change REVENUES:





















Internet $ 5,806

$ 5,733

1.3 %

$ 11,632

$ 11,451

1.6 % Video 3,867

4,188

(7.7) %

7,775

8,442

(7.9) % Voice 350

365

(4.2) %

724

738

(1.9) % Mobile service 737

539

36.9 %

1,422

1,036

37.4 % Residential revenue 10,760

10,825

(0.6) %

21,553

21,667

(0.5) % Small and medium business 1,101

1,094

0.6 %

2,189

2,185

0.2 % Enterprise 721

690

4.5 %

1,429

1,372

4.2 % Commercial revenue 1,822

1,784

2.1 %

3,618

3,557

1.7 % Advertising sales 397

384

3.3 %

788

739

6.5 % Other 706

666

6.0 %

1,405

1,349

4.2 % Total Revenues 13,685

13,659

0.2 %

27,364

27,312

0.2 %























COSTS AND EXPENSES:





















Programming 2,472

2,740

(9.8) %

5,042

5,539

(9.0) % Other costs of revenue 1,538

1,367

12.6 %

2,996

2,695

11.2 % Costs to service customers 1,981

2,069

(4.2) %

4,075

4,164

(2.1) % Sales and marketing 912

895

1.9 %

1,832

1,841

(0.5) % Other expense (b) 1,117

1,066

4.7 %

2,257

2,201

2.5 % Total operating costs and expenses (b) 8,020

8,137

(1.4) %

16,202

16,440

(1.4) %























Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 5,665

$ 5,522

2.6 %

$ 11,162

$ 10,872

2.7 %

All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding. See footnotes on page 7.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 REVENUES $ 13,685

$ 13,659

$ 27,364

$ 27,312















COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Operating costs and expenses (exclusive of items shown separately below) 8,173

8,305

16,569

16,816 Depreciation and amortization 2,170

2,172

4,360

4,378 Other operating (income) expenses, net 79

(58)

41

(48)

10,422

10,419

20,970

21,146 Income from operations 3,263

3,240

6,394

6,166















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):













Interest expense, net (1,328)

(1,298)

(2,644)

(2,563) Other expenses, net (85)

(85)

(174)

(189)

(1,413)

(1,383)

(2,818)

(2,752) Income before income taxes 1,850

1,857

3,576

3,414 Income tax expense (427)

(444)

(873)

(818) Consolidated net income 1,423

1,413

2,703

2,596 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (192)

(190)

(366)

(352) Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,231

$ 1,223

$ 2,337

$ 2,244















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHARTER

SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic $ 8.58

$ 8.15

$ 16.24

$ 14.89 Diluted $ 8.49

$ 8.05

$ 16.03

$ 14.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 143,329,828

150,091,880

143,920,073

150,761,406 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 144,914,860

151,975,698

145,742,397

152,727,540

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions)



June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 ASSETS (unaudited)



CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 602

$ 709 Accounts receivable, net 3,000

2,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 531

458 Total current assets 4,133

4,132







INVESTMENT IN CABLE PROPERTIES:





Property, plant and equipment, net 41,256

39,520 Customer relationships, net 1,319

1,745 Franchises 67,444

67,396 Goodwill 29,668

29,668 Total investment in cable properties, net 139,687

138,329







OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 4,791

4,732







Total assets $ 148,611

$ 147,193







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities $ 10,726

$ 11,214 Current portion of long-term debt —

2,000 Total current liabilities 10,726

13,214







LONG-TERM DEBT 96,692

95,777 EQUIPMENT INSTALLMENT PLAN FINANCING FACILITY 873

— DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 18,927

18,954 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 4,679

4,530







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Controlling interest 12,879

11,086 Noncontrolling interests 3,835

3,632 Total shareholders' equity 16,714

14,718







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 148,611

$ 147,193

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Consolidated net income $ 1,423

$ 1,413

$ 2,703

$ 2,596 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash flows from

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,170

2,172

4,360

4,378 Stock compensation expense 153

168

367

376 Noncash interest, net 8

7

16

4 Deferred income taxes (34)

(40)

(13)

(63) Other, net 90

83

105

187 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions

and dispositions:













Accounts receivable 6

(13)

(33)

57 Prepaid expenses and other assets 101

(25)

(265)

(361) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (64)

(454)

(175)

(540) Net cash flows from operating activities 3,853

3,311

7,065

6,634















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,853)

(2,834)

(5,644)

(5,298) Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures 296

191

233

(4) Other, net (172)

(207)

(225)

(287) Net cash flows from investing activities (2,729)

(2,850)

(5,636)

(5,589)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Borrowings of long-term debt 8,822

3,944

14,743

11,048 Borrowings of equipment installment plan financing facility 876

—

876

— Repayments of long-term debt (10,068)

(3,995)

(15,784)

(10,735) Payments for debt issuance costs (25)

—

(27)

(18) Purchase of treasury stock (361)

(326)

(877)

(1,238) Proceeds from exercise of stock options —

3

2

5 Purchase of noncontrolling interest (46)

(54)

(141)

(176) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (61)

(80)

(64)

(83) Other, net (280)

(9)

(224)

(15) Net cash flows from financing activities (1,143)

(517)

(1,496)

(1,212)















NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (19)

(56)

(67)

(167) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 661

534

709

645 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 642

$ 478

$ 642

$ 478















CASH PAID FOR INTEREST $ 1,362

$ 1,243

$ 2,598

$ 2,432 CASH PAID FOR TAXES $ 569

$ 845

$ 647

$ 906

As of June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash includes $40 million of restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets in the consolidated balance sheets.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUMMARY OF OPERATING STATISTICS (in thousands, except per customer and penetration data)





Approximate as of



June 30,

2024(c)

March 31,

2024(c)

December 31,

2023 (c)

June 30,

2023(c) Footprint















Estimated Passings (d)

57,774

57,351

56,986

56,209

















Customer Relationships (e)















Residential

29,615

29,797

29,904

30,009 SMB

2,222

2,219

2,222

2,219 Total Customer Relationships

31,837

32,016

32,126

32,228

















Residential

(182)

(107)

(108)

13 SMB

3

(3)

(2)

4 Total Customer Relationships Quarterly Net Additions

(179)

(110)

(110)

17

















Total Customer Relationship Penetration of Estimated Passings (f)

55.1 %

55.8 %

56.4 %

57.3 %

















Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (g)

$ 120.77

$ 120.48

$ 119.41

$ 120.25 Monthly SMB Revenue per SMB Customer (h)

$ 165.28

$ 163.44

$ 162.38

$ 164.56

















Residential Customer Relationships Penetration















One Product Penetration (i)

47.7 %

47.3 %

46.7 %

46.0 % Two Product Penetration (i)

33.2 %

33.0 %

33.1 %

33.0 % Three or More Product Penetration (i)

19.2 %

19.7 %

20.2 %

20.9 %

















% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships

57.1 %

56.0 %

54.8 %

53.1 %

















Internet















Residential

28,318

28,472

28,544

28,549 SMB

2,049

2,044

2,044

2,037 Total Internet Customers

30,367

30,516

30,588

30,586

















Residential

(154)

(72)

(62)

70 SMB

5

—

1

7 Total Internet Quarterly Net Additions

(149)

(72)

(61)

77

















Video















Residential

12,718

13,111

13,503

14,071 SMB

591

606

619

635 Total Video Customers

13,309

13,717

14,122

14,706

















Residential

(393)

(392)

(248)

(189) SMB

(15)

(13)

(9)

(11) Total Video Quarterly Net Additions

(408)

(405)

(257)

(200)

















Voice















Residential

6,170

6,438

6,712

7,248 SMB

1,276

1,288

1,293

1,294 Total Voice Customers

7,446

7,726

8,005

8,542

















Residential

(268)

(274)

(248)

(225) SMB

(12)

(5)

(3)

4 Total Voice Quarterly Net Additions

(280)

(279)

(251)

(221)

















Mobile Lines (j)















Residential

8,531

7,992

7,519

6,410 SMB

278

260

247

216 Total Mobile Lines

8,809

8,252

7,766

6,626

















Residential

539

473

532

628 SMB

18

13

14

20 Total Mobile Lines Quarterly Net Additions

557

486

546

648

















Enterprise (k)















Enterprise Primary Service Units ("PSUs")

312

308

303

294 Enterprise Quarterly Net Additions

4

5

5

6

See footnotes on page 7.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Customer premise equipment (l) $ 562

$ 576

$ 1,197

$ 1,113 Scalable infrastructure (m) 362

353

690

707 Upgrade/rebuild (n) 389

392

870

681 Support capital (o) 421

431

809

825 Capital expenditures, excluding line extensions 1,734

1,752

3,566

3,326















Subsidized rural construction line extensions 565

529

992

900 Other line extensions 554

553

1,086

1,072 Total line extensions (p) 1,119

1,082

2,078

1,972 Total capital expenditures $ 2,853

$ 2,834

$ 5,644

$ 5,298















Capital expenditures included in total related to:













Commercial services $ 382

$ 409

$ 757

$ 776 Subsidized rural construction initiative (q) $ 567

$ 541

$ 994

$ 932 Mobile $ 64

$ 82

$ 123

$ 159

See footnotes on page 7.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FOOTNOTES

(a) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Charter shareholders plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other (income) expenses, net and other operating (income) expenses, net such as special charges and (gain) loss on sale or retirement of assets. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses as well as other non-cash or special items, and is unaffected by our capital structure or investment activities. Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, less capital expenditures and changes in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures. (b) Other expense excludes stock compensation expense. Total operating costs and expenses excludes stock compensation expense, depreciation and amortization and other operating (income) expenses, net. (c) We calculate the aging of customer accounts based on the monthly billing cycle for each account in accordance with our collection policies. On that basis, at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and June 30, 3023, customers included approximately 79,400, 110,000, 135,800 and 128,600 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 60 days past due, approximately 10,000, 42,600, 54,700 and 47,000 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 90 days past due and approximately 13,500, 283,100, 286,000 and 229,200 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 120 days past due. The decrease in accounts past due is predominately due to revisions to customer account balances associated with the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program, including balance write-offs and conversion to payment plans. Bad debt expense associated with these past due accounts was predominantly reflected in our consolidated statements of operations in prior periods. (d) Passings represent our estimate of the number of units, such as single family homes, apartment and condominium units and SMB and enterprise sites passed by our cable distribution network in the areas where we offer the service indicated. These estimates are based upon the information available at this time and are updated for all periods presented when new information becomes available. (e) Customer relationships include the number of customers that receive one or more levels of service, encompassing Internet, video, voice and mobile services, without regard to which service(s) such customers receive. Customers who reside in residential multiple dwelling units ("MDUs") and that are billed under bulk contracts are counted based on the number of billed units within each bulk MDU. Total customer relationships exclude enterprise and mobile-only customer relationships. (f) Penetration represents residential and SMB customers as a percentage of estimated passings. Penetration excludes mobile-only customers. (g) Monthly residential revenue per residential customer is calculated as total residential quarterly revenue divided by three divided by average residential customer relationships during the respective quarter and excludes mobile-only customer relationships. (h) Monthly SMB revenue per SMB customer is calculated as total SMB quarterly revenue divided by three divided by average SMB customer relationships during the respective quarter and excludes mobile-only customer relationships. (i) One product, two product and three or more product penetration represents the number of residential customers that subscribe to one product, two products or three or more products, respectively, as a percentage of residential customer relationships, excluding mobile-only customers. (j) Mobile lines include phones and tablets which require one of our standard rate plans (e.g., "Unlimited" or "By the Gig"). Mobile lines exclude wearables and other devices that do not require standard phone rate plans. (k) Enterprise PSUs represents the aggregate number of fiber service offerings counting each separate service offering at each customer location as an individual PSU. (l) Customer premise equipment includes equipment and devices located at the customer's premise used to deliver our Internet, video and voice services (e.g., modems, routers and set-top boxes), as well as installation costs. (m) Scalable infrastructure includes costs, not related to customer premise equipment or our network, to secure growth of new customers or provide service enhancements (e.g., headend equipment). (n) Upgrade/rebuild includes costs to modify or replace existing fiber/coaxial cable networks, including our network evolution initiative. (o) Support capital includes costs associated with the replacement or enhancement of non-network assets (e.g., back-office systems, non-network equipment, land and buildings, vehicles, tools and test equipment). (p) Line extensions include network costs associated with entering new service areas (e.g., fiber/coaxial cable, amplifiers, electronic equipment, make-ready and design engineering). (q) The subsidized rural construction initiative subcategory includes projects for which we are receiving subsidies from federal, state and local governments, excluding customer premise equipment and installation.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.