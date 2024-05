Charter Closes $3.0 Billion Senior Secured Notes

STAMFORD, Conn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC ("CCO") and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. ("CCO Capital," and together with CCO, the "Issuers"), have closed their offering of $3.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes consisting of the following securities:

$1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes"). The 2029 Notes bear interest at a rate of 6.100% per annum and were issued at a price of 99.944% of the aggregate principal amount.

in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes"). The 2029 Notes bear interest at a rate of 6.100% per annum and were issued at a price of 99.944% of the aggregate principal amount. $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes" and, together with the 2029 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2034 Notes bear interest at a rate of 6.550% per annum and were issued at a price of 99.755% of the aggregate principal amount.

The Notes were issued pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC were Joint Book-Running Managers for the senior secured notes offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement dated May 9, 2024 and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone: 1-888-603-5847 or by emailing: [email protected], or by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (800) 831-9146, E-mail: [email protected], or by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; E-mail: [email protected].

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.