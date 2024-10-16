SPECTRUM COMMUNITY SOLUTIONS SIMPLIFIES MOVE-IN DAY FOR RESIDENTS OF MULTIFAMILY PROPERTIES AND BULK SINGLE-FAMILY COMMUNITIES WITH 'SPECTRUM READY'

Instantly Activate Spectrum Internet® with Advanced WiFi and TV Services Without the Need to Order Equipment or Schedule Installation

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Community Solutions, dedicated to connecting multifamily properties, today announced the full market launch of Spectrum Ready. This new service for multifamily properties and bulk single-family communities simplifies moving in for residents by providing instant activation of their Internet and WiFi while providing always-on connectivity, regardless of unit occupancy.

With Spectrum Ready, residents can quickly and seamlessly connect to Spectrum Internet, Spectrum's Advanced WiFi, and selected TV packages via the top-rated Spectrum TV App, using Spectrum's pre-installed Internet and WiFi equipment. The service also eliminates the need for residents to obtain their own modem and router or to schedule an installation appointment. Spectrum Ready is currently available throughout Spectrum Community Solutions' 41-state footprint.

"Spectrum Ready delivers 'day one' internet to residents so they can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity and entertainment from the moment they step into their new homes," said Keith Dardis, Senior Vice President of Spectrum Community Solutions. "This service will enhance resident satisfaction and simplify the administrative responsibilities of property managers."

Once a property owner chooses Spectrum Ready, technicians will professionally install Spectrum's Red Dot Design Award-winning WiFi 6E MDU Router in each unit, paired with an ONU and Power over Ethernet (PoE) injector. This equipment remains in place, even as residents move in and out. Not only does this make it easy for new residents to instantly activate services upon move in, but it also allows property owners to use smart technology connected via their property's network to control unit access, manage the temperature and monitor for water leaks.

When residents move in, they can activate their Spectrum Internet and TV services by scanning a QR code on the router, confirming their services and then establishing a new Spectrum account or signing in to an existing account with the My Spectrum App. Residents can then use the app to personalize their WiFi network, configure their Advanced WiFi features and manage their network connection and equipment. Available products and services also include:

Spectrum Internet with speeds up to 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps);

Advanced WiFi with 6E technology for a faster, more reliable experience, and Security Shield, which blocks over 100 million threats a month;

Spectrum TV plans offering 150+ channels and thousands of On Demand titles with the Spectrum TV App, the highest-rated pay TV streaming app in the U.S.¹;

Access to 24/7 customer service from specialized, U.S.-based Community Solutions contact centers; and the My Spectrum App, the number one support app amongst all national telecommunications providers.²

More information about Spectrum Ready is available at Spectrum Community Solutions.

¹iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play) average rating as of Sept. 1, 2024. Apps must have at least 150k reviews through combination of iOS & Android store reviews as of Sept. 1, 2024.

²Based on providers with at least 150,000 reviews in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as of September 3, 2024.

