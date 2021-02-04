Charter Communications Promotes Jessica Fischer To Executive Vice President, Finance

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that Jessica Fischer has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Finance from her current role as Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer. With this promotion, Fischer adds oversight of Procurement, Investor Relations, Internal Audit and Corporate Planning.

"Jessica's experience and ability to translate complex financial operations and transactional concepts into commercial plans have been an asset to Charter through the company's recent integration and subsequent successes," said Christopher Winfrey, Chief Financial Officer. "With her strong leadership, financial communication skills and these additional responsibilities, she will play an even greater role in the company's future."

Ms. Fischer will continue to oversee the Tax and Risk Management functions, reporting to Mr. Winfrey. She will be based out of Charter's Stamford headquarters.

Additionally, Charles Fisher, Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance and Development will add full oversight of all Treasury activities, which previously reported to Ms. Fischer. He will continue to manage all aspects of Charter's capital markets, M&A and strategic investing activity, and will continue to provide dedicated corporate development for Spectrum Reach and Spectrum Enterprise.

Since joining Charter in 2017, Ms. Fischer has overseen Charter's Treasury and cash management activities, Risk Management, as well as directed Charter's operational and strategic Tax groups.

Prior to joining Charter, Ms. Fischer was a partner in the National Tax Department at EY where she advised clients on the tax structuring and implementation of partnership transactions primarily in the media and telecommunications space, including advising Charter on its transactions with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in 2016.

She is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, where she earned a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration in accounting and managerial economics, and a Master's of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting.

