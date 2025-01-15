Charter Day on the Hill: Utah Celebrates 25 Years of Charter Schools and School Choice

900+ students from nearly 40 charter schools to perform, meet legislators, and commemorate a milestone in education

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Association of Public Charter Schools will host Charter Day on the Hill, a milestone celebration of 25 years of charter schools in Utah. This landmark event will bring together over 900 students from nearly 40 charter schools across the state in the state capitol to demonstrate the success of and support for this type of school choice.

National School Choice Week

The event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the rotunda of the Utah State Capitol, located at 350 State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84103. Highlights include tours of the Capitol and a vibrant lineup of student performances, including Japanese Taiko drummers from Ignite Entrepreneurship Academy, an orchestra from Vista School, the Jump Rope Team from Canyon Rim Academy, and a choir performance of "A Million Dreams" from Utah International Charter School. Students from Logan to St. George will join in this celebration of school choice, with complimentary lunch provided for attendees.

The event will also feature remarks from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson at 11:15 a.m., celebrating the legacy and impact of charter schools in Utah.

"This year's event is about more than just celebrating school choice – it's about honoring 25 years of charter schools in Utah and the incredible opportunities they provide to families," said Royce Van Tassell, executive director for the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools. "Seeing hundreds of students from across the state sharing their talents and learning firsthand about the legislative process is a powerful reminder of the impact charter schools have in creating unique, student-focused educational pathways."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

The Utah Association of Public Charter Schools is dedicated to supporting and advocating for charter schools statewide. By empowering schools with resources and fostering partnerships, the organization ensures that families in Utah have access to high-quality educational options that meet their unique needs.

Location Details:

The Utah State Capitol is located at 350 State Street, Salt Lake City, UT, 84103. The event will take place at the Rotunda.

For more information, visit utcharterdayonthehill.com.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week