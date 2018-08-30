Charter Launches Spectrum Mobile: A Smarter Network, Designed For The Future

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ : CHTR ) today announced the full market launch of Spectrum Mobile for new and existing Spectrum Internet subscribers in New York City. The company completed a successful soft launch earlier this summer.

Designed to provide customers the highest quality experience and save them money, Spectrum Mobile is built on America's largest, most reliable LTE cellular network and is combined with a nationwide network of Spectrum WiFi hotspots. Spectrum Mobile is a smarter network, designed for the way mobile devices are used today, and the way they will be used tomorrow.

"As an intelligent connectivity provider, Spectrum Mobile brings unprecedented flexibility and value to the wireless marketplace," said Danny Bowman, Chief Mobile Officer for Charter. "Spectrum Mobile gives customers the freedom to use their favorite devices the way they want, saving them hundreds of dollars annually off their mobile bill, all while reaping the benefits of Charter's superior, value rich network and services."

Customers have the freedom to choose from Unlimited data, priced at $45/month starting with the first line, or By the Gig for $14/Gig, shared across all lines. Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

Flexibility to change rate plans any time at no additional cost.

The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.

Charter plans to expand its device options and offer customers the ability to bring their own devices later this year. Spectrum Internet subscribers can sign up online, by calling (855) 251-3375 or by visiting a local Spectrum retail store in New York City at:

31-01 23rd Ave., Astoria



90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst



4211 Broadway, Manhattan



40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing



1360 3rd Ave., Manhattan



2554 Broadway, Manhattan



700 Broadway, Manhattan



2845 Richmond Ave., Staten Island

More information is available at SpectrumMobile.com. Store locations are available at Spectrum.com/Stores. Additional media assets are available at Charter Newsroom.

About Spectrum



Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ : CHTR ), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum provides a full range of services, including Spectrum TV®, Spectrum Internet®, and Spectrum Voice®. Spectrum Business® similarly provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Spectrum Enterprise is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Spectrum can be found at spectrum.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.charter.com

