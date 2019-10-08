Charter Names Bill Archer EVP and President of Spectrum Enterprise

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced that Bill Archer will join the Company later this month as Executive Vice President and President of Spectrum Enterprise. Archer will oversee product, marketing, sales, operations and strategy for Spectrum Enterprise, which provides enterprise-grade internet, networking, voice, video and managed services to Charter's largest business customers. He will report to Christopher Winfrey, Charter's Chief Financial Officer and be based out of Charter's Stamford Headquarters. Archer succeeds Phil Meeks who previously announced his plan to retire in January of 2020.

"Bill's track record of success in full P&L ownership, diverse functional roles and decades of experience in the telecommunications industry will be an asset to Charter as he leads Spectrum Enterprise," said Winfrey. "Spectrum Enterprise is one of Charter's fastest growing business units with tremendous opportunities ahead of it. Bill is uniquely qualified to lead Spectrum Enterprise as we expand our footprint of over 200,000 fiber-lit buildings and grow our position as a leading national provider of scalable technology solutions to large businesses."

Archer, an industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience in Telecommunications most recently served as Managing Director of Business at eir Group, the principle provider of fixed-line and mobile communications services in Ireland. Prior to joining eir in 2012, Archer spent more than 30 years at AT&T where he held a range of senior leadership positions across AT&T Business including President of Advanced Solutions, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Transformation, President of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Senior Vice President of Product Management, and Chief Marketing Officer.

Archer earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Providence College.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

