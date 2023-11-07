Charter Next Generation Announces SBTi Validation of Science-Based Emissions Reduction Targets

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading producer of sustainable films, announced today that the company's near-term and net-zero science-based targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Science-based targets are designed to ensure GHG reduction goals align with the latest climate science and limit global warming to below 2°C— with an aspiration to restrict warming to 1.5°C. Recognizing the urgency to address climate change, CNG has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain by 2050. Near-term goals include reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2021 base year and reducing scope 3 GHG emissions 51.6% per kg of film produced within the same time frame.

"In a time marked by unprecedented environmental challenges, adopting data-driven climate targets is critical to lead the transition to a more sustainable future," said John Corsi, Chief Operating Officer at CNG. "Sustainability is one of our core values," Scott Hammer, Director of Sustainability, added. "By establishing science-based climate targets, CNG is taking tangible action to mitigate the effects of global warming."

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. SBTi is focused on accelerating companies worldwide to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.

"Climate science tells us that we need rapid and deep emissions cuts if we are to achieve global net-zero," said Luiz Amaral, Chief Executive Officer of the Science Based Targets initiative. "Today, Charter Next Generation joins the growing list of companies cutting emissions across its entire value chain in line with science and it is playing its part in limiting warming to 1.5°C."

For more information about Charter Next Generation and its commitment to sustainability, please visit cnginc.com.

About Charter Next Generation:

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is North America's leading producer of highly engineered solutions used in the food, consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets. Committed to a sustainability-first approach, CNG leverages material science to engineer materials that help companies meet and exceed their sustainability goals. Known for world-class manufacturing capabilities and an innovation-driven approach, CNG operates 15 facilities and employs over 2,200 employees, and is a proud partner of Ownership Works®—a nonprofit partnering with companies to enable shared ownership, granting employees a stake in the value they create.

Visit cnginc.com or follow @charternextgeneration on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to learn more.

