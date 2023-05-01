Charter Next Generation Awards Grassroots K-12 Schools Cash for Ranking Top 100 in Trex Company's National Recycling Challenge

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools coast to coast are being rewarded for recycling polyethylene (PE) films thanks to Charter Next Generation's sponsorship of the 2022-23 Trex Recycling Challenge. The Trex Recycling Challenge is an annual competition that challenges students to collect and recycle as much PE film as possible over five months between America Recycles Day (Nov. 15) and Earth Day (April 22). Charter Next Generation, one of North America's principal producers of sustainable, innovative material science solutions and world-class manufacturing capabilities, proudly sponsored the nationwide competition for the second year, donating $59,500 to this year's initiative.

Of the total donation, CNG awarded $2,500 to any school that placed within the Top 100 recyclers in the competition and was within a 25-mile radius of a CNG facility. By the end of this year's competition, six passionate schools met those criteria and reaped the benefits of their hard work. York Community High School, Esko High School, Fort Island Primary Elementary School, Mansfield St. Mary's Elementary School, Ballentine Elementary School, and Bloomer High School were each presented a $2,500 check for both their proximity to a CNG facility, as well as their work in ranking within the Top 100 out of 780 schools.

The remaining funds were distributed amongst thirteen additional schools, with $5,000 going to each elementary, middle, and high school that recycled the most film in their categories, $3,000 for the second-place elementary, middle, and high schools, and $2,500 for the respective third-place winners. Those with the most creative social media campaigns were awarded $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place, and $2,000 for third place. The overall champion received an additional $2,500 for their role in the competition. Lastly, the Top 25 Tournament winner was awarded a $500 check for their campus.

In its 16th year, the Trex Recycling Challenge educates students and provides them with a firsthand appreciation for the importance of recycling, empowering students to join the global mission to combat plastic waste at an early age.

"By combining our efforts, Trex and CNG were able to bring the competition to more schools and recycle more material than in years past, which is directly in line with our commitment to being a sustainability leader in the industry," said Kathy Bolhous, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Charter Next Generation.

About Charter Next Generation

CNG is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance specialty films and a key supplier of highly engineered solutions used in food and medical packaging, as well as consumer and industrial markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset and steady pursuit of excellence make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals. Visit cnginc.com or follow @charternextgeneration on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to learn more.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named one of 2022's 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week and to have made Forbes' 2021 List of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit Trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook (@trexcompany), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

