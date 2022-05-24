Charter Next Generation Invests in Marine Plastic Pollution Clean-Up Efforts

Sustainability Leader and North America's Largest Independent Plastic Film Producer, Charter Next Generation (CNG), invests in the Plastic Flamingo (PLAF) - to assist in their efforts to tackle marine plastic pollution in the Philippines.

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2.7 million metric tons of plastic waste are generated in the Philippines each year with about 20 percent ending up in the ocean. An estimated 163 million pieces of single-use plastics known as multilayer sachets are consumed daily in the Philippines.

PLFA and CNG Team Up to Clean Up Marine Plastic Pollution

Thanks to the generous new investment provided by Charter Next Generation, PLAF will continue to take on the challenge of collecting and recycling 100 tons per year of ocean-bound plastic waste over the next three years in the Philippines, resulting in the removal of over 300 tons of waste. This plastic waste consists of mostly flexible plastics and single-use multilayered plastic packaging which are considered the most difficult to recycle and have little to no value.

Over the course of the three-year project, PLAF will gather sachets and other plastic waste from their various collection points throughout Metro Manila, focusing heavily on residential communities. The waste collected by PLAF will be recycled into eco-boards which can then be used for home and office construction, as well as furniture manufacturing. As a result of CNG's sponsorship, seven new factory jobs will be created for the duration of the 3-year project, as well as the construction of a new recycled material sorting area, that will include a sorting shed and various sorting lines that will serve as an upgrade to PLAF's current working conditions for local factory employees.

Tackling marine plastic pollution is a global responsibility, that must be addressed at the source. With over 17 billion plastics being thrown away in the ocean every year, the Philippines represents the 3rd largest plastic waste-producing country in the world, after China and Indonesia.

"As a global leader in sustainability, CNG takes our commitment to reducing plastic waste around the world very seriously. We are dedicated to supporting the efforts of organizations both in the U.S. and abroad to make a positive impact on the environment around the world," said Scott Hammer, CNG's Director of Corporate Sustainability. "We continue to invest in numerous organizations dedicated to cleaning our waterways, and we are pleased to join and support PLAF's efforts in cleaning the waters around the Philippines".

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation is one of North America's leading independent producers of high-performance specialty film, flexible packaging solutions, and other end-use products that impact our local communities and beyond. We are committed to a sustainability-first approach that protects families, strengthens the global community, and facilitates a greener future for generations to come.

Driven by a relentlessly green mindset, each of our thirteen facilities plays a vital role in the growth and innovation that has characterized our company since its beginnings. We pride ourselves on manufacturing the ultimate packaging protection — providing a sustainable solution without any sacrifice in performance.

Our custom-engineered solutions keep food fresher for longer periods of time, better protect products from spoilage, and use cleaner manufacturing processes and recycled source materials to maintain the lowest carbon footprint of any major packaging supplier. Our unparalleled devotion to the environment also ensures our films allow for recyclability, compostability, and the use of post-consumer resin.

As the leading producer of sustainable specialty film and flexible packaging solutions, we are dedicated to continuously working towards a more innovative and cleaner tomorrow, and actively facilitating a low-waste circular economy. Learn more at www.cnginc.com.

About the Plastic Flamingo

The Plastic Flamingo is a social enterprise that aims to tackle marine plastic pollution in the Philippines. With over 200 collection point partners, 16 public drop-off points for plastic waste, countless webinars that raise awareness and promote recycling efforts, and the successful production of eco-lumber, eco-boards, and pellets - The PLAF maximizes its social impact in a concerted effort to become a part of the solution and not the pollution. The PLAF is actively involved in each step of the recycling process, from collecting, sorting, and shredding to recycling and turning waste into new, durable products. Apart from this, The PLAF ensures that while addressing the plastic crisis, they are also addressing other key sustainable development goals – like giving opportunities and empowerment to women in the workplace, providing jobs to low-income families, and promoting equal pay. These principles have become deeply rooted in PLAF's organizational values.

PLAF's production of recycled plastic products that are more durable, rot-resistant, splinter-proof, and termite-free, results in highly sustainable construction materials that can be used to help build shelters, repair homes, and construct a wide range of creative projects.

The Plastic Flamingo also offers EPR programs, where it will collect & recycle plastic waste on organization's and individuals' behalf, spread awareness through webinars and corporate events, and provide more jobs to low-income communities. Learn more at https://www.theplaf.com/.

